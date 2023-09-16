Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)

Buffalo Bay in Knysna. The best photo taken of me.

TRUTHSEEKING

Reality is murdered by corrupt corporations and arse-kissing politicians. Mainstream Media throws grenades of lies, elevating agenda over facts. I find the truth to become a better person. That began with exposing the horror of political corruption in Knysna. Then I started this substack to tell you about the USA’s war in Ukraine, but now I say more. My creative side is at Wicked Mike’s Ghosts.

PIECES OF ME

Cocaine (and Me)

Mike Hampton
·
September 16, 2023
Cocaine (and Me)

The biggest cocaine bust in South Africa’s history happened in 2010 in Knysna, population 80,000. I got involved via a documentary called ‘Cocaine Captains’ which was shown on the Fox Crime channel. MY MORALITY (OR LACK THEREOF) Before I share the video, you should know that:

Read full story

The Assassination

Mike Hampton
·
September 13, 2023
The Assassination

This is about the assassination of Victor Molosi who was an ANC politician in Knysna, the prettiest town in South Africa. I testified against Velile Waxa, the opposition politician who orchestrated it. The toxic political climate that led to his death was the result of National, Provincial and Local Government’s repeated failure to stop the corruption re…

Read full story

The Biggest Fire

Mike Hampton
·
Jan 7
The Biggest Fire

I’ll return with Russia on Wednesday, but here’s something that helped forge me… I fled away from the flames twice on June 7, 2017. At the end, 8 dead, 1000 buildings and 16,0…

Read full story

What I believe (and what I don't)

Mike Hampton
·
Feb 15
What I believe (and what I don't)

A person’s well-presented opinion is more important than whether they’re religious or who they have sex with (with hypocrisy as the caveat). Nevertheless, my journey has been one of truth which includes self-exposure. Consequently, I share myself with my subscribers.

Read full story

The Chief is Dead, but My Little Memory Lives

Mike Hampton
·
September 10, 2023
The Chief is Dead, but My Little Memory Lives

I have one memory of Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi who died yesterday, at the chucklingly good age of 95. If my overseas readers draw a blank, search for him and discover that he was a giant in my country’s bloody political history. I’m not here to justify his lovers or haters, just to remember (whic…

Read full story

I May Have Lost But You Don't Have To

Mike Hampton
·
August 1, 2023
I May Have Lost But You Don't Have To

The first poem I wrote was as a volunteer in the South African Air Force in 1990/1991. It was terrible, but at least it was about dictators. Paul Wharton, a national service sufferee, educated me to The Cure. They became the first band I loved. Their album, 'Pornography', was as dark as my poetry would become whilst I travelled through Generation X, sea…

Read full story

Video Journey: From Apartheid to White Slum

Mike Hampton
·
November 26, 2023
Video Journey: From Apartheid to White Slum

This is a video journey through South Africa’s history, from the establishment of the Apartheid Republic to whites living in a slum. I’m the generation that watched South Africa turn from upside-down to a different kind of upside-down. It’s possible that dystopia simply changed its advertising campaign. Blue pills are always for sale.

Read full story

CONTACT ME

I don’t check my email often and will only respond to truthseekers (not the nutty kind). To contact me, subscribe and respond to the newsletter you’re sent.

I'm a South African anti-corruption activist, damaged by intimidation and SLAPP. Positive rulings by Parliament and the Public Protector have meant nothing. Crooked politicians have been promoted whilst I'm in limbo, fearing imprisonment.
