Chronological, by year…

Video - South Africa presents its case to the ICJ against Israel's genocide of Palestinians: Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has been praised for his presentation on behalf of South Africa's case to save innocent Palestinians from Israel.

Video: Israel defends accusation of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ UN):Israel's 4-person defence team includes international lawyer Malcolm Shaw.

Oct 7, Hamas tells their side of the story: On January 26 2024, the International Court of Justice of the UN will deliver its provisional order regarding Israel's conduct against Palestine. South Africa is the litigant, but what about Hamas?

ICJ finds risk of genocide, and rules to protect Palestine from Israel: International Court of Justice recognises the Palestinians’ right to be protected from acts of genocide, rules in favour of South Africa's case against Israel.

Video: American and Al Qaeda assassins in Yemen sponsored by the UAE (and the CIA)? A dark journey into the hidden world of the Middle East where life is cheap, and mercenaries expensive. This is an explosive free-to-view documentary by Nawal Al-Maghafi.

Palestine/Israel Update 29 Jan 2024: Interview with Ansar Allah (the Houthi), 'Israelism' documentary exposes child brainwashing, and Larry Johnson warns against war with Iran after strike kills U.S.A. troops in Syria.

War Crime - Israeli Special Forces dressed as doctors and nurses raided Jenin hospital to execute wounded Palestinian soldiers: CCTV footage shows some of the gunmen before they killed the wounded.

“Has the UN received the Israeli dossier?" UN spokesman replied: "They have yet to receive anything in writing." Why is the U.S. Congress holding a session today for Israel's allegations that UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct 7 attack when Israel has yet to make a formal complaint to the United Nations?

This is how the UN can bypass USA veto & bring Israel's killing of a 'nation' to justice: Yesterday, the UN Security Council held its first deliberation which went as expected, and is, as expected, underreported.

The Hamas Charter: The belief and goals of the Hamas resistance movement is codified in ‘A Document of General Principles and Policies’.

Biden's bomb run and his fog of war words: The USA and Israel have the same mindset towards Arabs: "Kill 'em all!"

Yemen will NOT back down to the USA: Massive crowd in Yemen wanting their desert guerillas to attack bigger.

Feb 4 West bombs Yemen for 11th time in 22 days: Warships and fighter jets target Yemen as Israel prepares a land invasion of the Southern Palestinian cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

Middle East Update 6 Feb 2024: Without evidence, the USA bombs anyone they claim is associated with Iran. Imagine our world if we starved, imprisoned, tortured or shot everyone by 'association'.

Brave People stand up to Violence: The war of words and peaceful protest against power requires bravery.

Saudi Arabia jumps on the Palestinian side of the fence: Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 7 February 2024.

Middle East Update 13 Feb 2024: Killing Hind Rajab, CIA meets Mossad, Egypt deploys tanks to Gaza border, West Bank settler violence, a poem for Palestine, and much more...

American democracy in Pakistan: A country in crisis after its most popular leader overthrown by the USA.

Video: ‘Natural Born Settlers' - What's it like to grow up as a Jew in an Israeli settlement in the occupied territory of Palestine. 'Natural Born Settlers' is an insightful short documentary.

Video: Sharing the banned undercover investigative docuseries into the Jewish lobby in the USA - Truth counts more when criminal governments seek to hide it.

Feb 22 Detained "Palestinian women and girls subjected to forms of sexual assault": In a radical turn of events, Israeli soldiers are accused of stripping naked, raping kidnapping, and executing Palestinian females.

The challenges of being the Mayor of Ramallah, the de facto capital of Palestine: An insightful, darkly comedic and tragic documentary about keeping a city running whilst Israeli soldiers can appear at any time.

Hamas' statement on Aaron Bushnell: "Aaron Bushnell immortalized as a defender of humanitarian values."

Meet the man you watched get shot in the stomach: It's dangerous to not be a Yaweh-given Israeli in the hills of South Hebron.

ICJ orders Israel to allow food into Gaza: Israel must co-operate with the United Nations to ensure food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene, sanitation, and medical requirements.