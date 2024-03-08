Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)
I'm now mikehampton.co.uk
Reason for the change, and a request.
8 hrs ago
•
Mike Hampton
5
The Devil quit her job, but probably not her neocon plotting passion
Victoria Nuland has resigned as U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, leaving the ruins of Iraq and Ukraine in her wake.
Mar 7
•
Mike Hampton
18
Bellingcat attacks Bonanza Media
Eric van de Beek (Originally published at propagandainfocus.com) Editors’ Note: Controversy over the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 has…
Published on Propaganda In Focus
•
Mar 7
The CIA's Racak ‘Massacre’ Hoax
January 15th marked the 25th anniversary of an alleged slaughter in Racak, Kosovo, then a core component of what remained of Yugoslavia. The purported…
Published on Active Measures
•
Mar 6
Exclusive: October 7 survivor testimony contradicts Israeli military's justification for killing civilians
Yasmin Porat says her Hamas captors did not possess advanced weaponry, contrary to claims by the Israeli Brigadier General who ordered tanks to fire on…
Published on Uncaptured Media
•
Mar 5
Why did the Media, before the war, lie that there were Nazis in Ukraine?
Let's use video history to reverse my headline, and their war whitewash.
Mar 3
•
Mike Hampton
16
O frabjous day, callooh callay, as anti-war George Galloway wins UK by-election
The vorpal blade went snicker-snack! He left Labour and the Tories dead, and with their heads, went galumphing back.
Mar 2
•
Mike Hampton
25
Meet the man you watched get shot in the stomach
It's dangerous to not be a Yaweh-given Israeli in the hills of South Hebron.
Mar 2
•
Mike Hampton
12
Massive Ukrainian casualties as Russia marches and bombs West of Avdeevka
FAB glide bombs, heavy flamethrowers, cluster rounds and assault troops are creating hell in Ukraine.
Mar 1
•
Mike Hampton
17
February 2024
VICE.com, change is necessary, but I'll miss who you once were!
These are the best documentaries from VICE. You should watch them in case they vanish like their staff and website will.
Feb 29
•
Mike Hampton
6
What Is VotePact and Can It End the Establishment Duopoly?
You and a friend can save each other from one voting for Trump and the other for Biden. Dialogue. Pair up. Vote your conscience super-strategically.
Published on husseini
•
Feb 29
Poll: When will the war in Ukraine end?
Two polls, and a reminder about Transnistria and Moldova.
Feb 28
•
Mike Hampton
12
