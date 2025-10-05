We’re crunching a critical point. Countries and their political butlers recognise this chance to change chairs or make new boxes.

Iran remains primary target!

The Middle East is making new deals, and Saudi Arabia is loved.

Dear Palestine and brave Yemen are doomed.

Syria is far from safe, and an Israel under different masters is near.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are falling in a stars and david line. Beautiful Georgia will hear the weight of the world jumping on its spine.

Ukraine is doomed because the EU is doomed because American bankers are making money like it’s WW2.

The City of London and Wall Street will always have islands, but real people are doomed to swim.

The unknown known is a stock crash, who wins and loses during a global recession. Korean and Japanese debt will roost. Even the Aussies are smaller than their household debt.

Why the hell are you gambling online? Why enthusiastic for sport meant to distract you from improving your life (whilst making money for those who kill you)?

It’s easy to say Fuck France, Gunt Germany and Not So Great Britain (the colonising governments, not the People), but we too, the already poor, are doomed.

Hail our withering and useless anger under deliberately grown inequality.

Riots in France, Morocco, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Madagascar and Argentina are symptoms that’ll show in other countries like South Africa.

May the USA share in the turmoil it creates, even if that means Christian Nationalists standing against Zionist Christians until a third party rises from crucified America.

Atheists, where art thou? How stupid and religious we are despite facts kicking us in in the face and priests shoving things in our butts.

Our misfortune is being fundamentally masochistic. We don’t want the responsibility of thinking for ourselves because blaming others is easy. We’d rather be manipulated by the next false messiah offering lying hope and true hate.

Don’t be negative. Being alive is bonus! Embracing absurdism means appreciating this fascinating time, doing the best we can because we’re going to die with someone pissing down our throat.

* * * * * *

I will never type an unfocused political post again i.e., almost everything I posted this year.

I was more real when writing about NATO, NAZIS, MORE NAZIS and BAKHMUT (even if less people read them). Even my frustration about RED COWS felt more worthy.

That’s my commitment to you and, especially, myself (to stop being part of the noise).

We need more insight instead of commentary (especially from commentators getting rich whilst pretending to be ideological heroes).

I’m going to be mindful and study one aspect of a topic for as long as it takes. I’ll also write better movie reviews next year. I want to be useful. And I want to better offline.

Join if you want something thoughtful only a few times a year. Or just subscribe to watch me vanish. Even better, do what I did which was to unsubscribe and make a bookmark page for brilliant writers I can visit at will and not their demand (nor my guilty conscience and news addiction).

Simplification must be part of the survival plan.

Get rid of social media - stop complaining about the tech lords you’re supporting, stop complaining about the tech lords you’re supporting, stop complaining about the tech lords you’re supporting!

Figure out what has meaning, and focus.

Pain beckons us, so dance with me!

