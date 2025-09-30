Rebutting and overhauling ‘President Donald J. Trump’s (and Tony Blair’s) Incomprehensible Plan to (ONLY) End the Gaza Conflict’:

Israel will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours.

The West Bank, Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon will be redeveloped for the benefit of their people who have suffered more than enough.

If all sides, which includes The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Nezam), agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli, Palestinian and Lebanese forces will step forward to the agreed upon line to prepare for a kidnappee and prisoner release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

Within 72 hours of Hamas, Hezbollah, Ansar Allah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards publicly accepting this agreement, all Palestinian and Lebanese kidnappees - alive, tortured, underage, aged and deceased - will be returned by Israel.

Once all kidnappees are released, Hamas will release all Israeli prisoners. At this completion, all the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea will be known as Palestine, and “Israeli” will become a descriptive word like “Arab”.

Once all kidnappees and prisoners are returned, conscripted Israel Defense Forces members who did not use social media to glorify their violence, and who commit to co-operation and to decommission their weapons, will be given amnesty. Israelis who wish to leave Palestine will be provided safe passage to Ghana, Uganda, and Eswatini. The exception are non-prosecuted and non-conscripted Mossad and Israeli Military Intelligence officers who will be provided safe passage to Iran and El Salvador.

With acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen, paid for by the United States of the America, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Germany and France. In addition to humanitarian aid, infrastructure (water, road, electricity, sewage, hospitals, housing, farms and food manufacturers) will be repaired and rebuilt within one year. China will be the main contractor, and can subcontract individual projects to all members of the United Nations who voted against genocide. The use of Caterpillar equipment is banned.

All companies listed by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement will evacuate Palestine, which includes the area previously referred to as Israel. They will do so without compensation as the first stage in reparations to Palestine.

Palestine will be governed by the apolitical and temporary Palestine Transitional Governance Committee (PTGC), responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with contribution by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Reconstruction,” which will be headed and chaired by Ms. Francesca Albanese, with other members to be announced. This body will include goodwill ambassadors Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera, Jonathan Glazer, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and Javier Bardem, with annual replacement from regional actors and directors, and Film Workers For Palestine.

An Albanese economic development plan to rebuild and energize Palestine will be created by convening a panel of experts from thriving economies such as China, Vietnam and Ireland. A special economic zone will be established, with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated by Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen with countries who supported their human rights before it became fashionable.

Elections must be held within 2 years, with all Palestinian parties allowed to participate.

No Israeli will be forced to leave Palestine, but those who choose to remain will be subjected to a pass system for a period of 10 years, an empathy with the terrible history they perpetuated.

The above, point 12, will not apply to the brave Israelis who fought against their previous corrupt and genocidal government. They will be welcomed into transitional structure manangement, and the new government of Palestine.

No Zionist will have any role in the governance of Palestine, directly, indirectly, or in any form.

A security guarantee will be provided by international partners to hunt and bring to justice Zionists and Zionist organisations directly associated with the previous occupation and killing in the region.

The PTGC will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Palestine. This force will be the short-term internal security solution. The ISF will work with Lebanon, Syria and Egypt to secure border areas, and will train new recruits to the Palestinian police services.

An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets of Israelis and Palestinians by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace.

Once voluntary Israeli reeducation is successfully carried out, and all have watched ‘Five Broken Cameras’ and ‘Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone’, the conditions will be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian citizenship.

The Board of Reconstruction will establish a dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.