Earlier today, I posted ‘Plan: Eradicating Zionism and restoring the dignity of People who suffer the fake erection of Greater Israel’. I was deliberately long-winded in in the spirit of shitstream media fellatio, err, I mean flatulated peace.

Unintentionally, I was presumptuous that everyone understood the significance of Sir Tony Blair getting jerked off by Trump after he jerked off Trump (no longer slang, now modern diplomacy 101). As Peter Drucker said, “erroneous assumptions can be disastrous.” Not everyone’s a news addict, and most of the news is distraction. It’s okay if you’re under 40 and unfamiliar with upstanding Tony Blair, the friend of the shady, and the warmongering ex-Prime Minister of the UK. I’m here to preach to you.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change is commonly known as the The Tony Blair Institute, and even more known as Tony Blair. His “non-profit” offices across the Middle East aren’t listed, but he claims to be in many places. It’s not British for his headquarters be in the City of Wall Street, though it’s economically bountiful, and his newer Washington DC hangout is likely where all the orange action is.

He has a history with Egypt and was accused of supporting Israel when he accomplished nothing in his post-Minister role to help Palestine.

Israel cannot exist without the Western Military Industrial Complex and energy companies (whose kind profited handsomely after Blair’s fake hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq).

Like Trump’s family, Blair is sponsored by Saudi Arabia and the USA, and has a suspiciously keen interest in energy topics (and digital IDs).

Considering Blair’s neoliberal and money-grabbing pedigree, it’s obvious Trump would name him as a possible member of his Board for Peace i.e., The Overlords of Gaza. However, Trump’s plan was likely inspired by Blair’s “CONFIDENTIAL” plan, and thus the latter’s leak by Haaretz must be emphasised (or, in the spirit of New Blairism, “emphasized”).

He named it the ‘Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA) Institutional Structure’. If you’re cynical, you’re logical. It obviously intends putting foreign economic and Israeli interests first, whilst dislocating Palestinian leaders from their country.

This is initially evident by the proposed Board members:

Marc Rowan, a Jew, University free speech intimidator and Saudi-equity billionaire who donates to Israeli causes and Trump.

Naguib Sawiris who is from a family that has remarkably remained the richest ($38bn) under a corrupt, military dictatorship. He’s involved in an energy project in Morocco and supports gas supply from Israel to Egypt. One of Naguib’s billionaire brothers co-owns, along with Wes Edens from New Fortress Energy, majority shares in the Aston Villa FC football club. I don’t know Naguib Sawiris’ belief, but his family is/was rooted in Coptic Christianity which has been known to ignore Arab Christians in favour of the “true Jews”.

Aryeh Lightstone, a rabbi, touted as the CEO of Jared Kushner’s Abraham Accords Peace Institute which ironically found him as adviser to settlement supporter David Friedman (who is the ex-American ambassador to Israel who, in 2024, started the One Jewish State movement as a one-state solution, and recommended the USA support the Greater Israel project). Like Marc Rowan, Blair supports financial ‘meat’ with Saudi Arabia, and praised Israel for recognising Morocca’s rule over the desert.

[The BRUTALLY OPPRESSED Sahrawis of the Western Sahara are to be commended for their sacrifice for Moroccan-Zionist relations.]

Blairs GITA board recommends 7–10 Board posts, with one graciously given to a Palestinian. As the organisation structure below shows, there are many more committees above the Palestinians at the bottom. Ensuring that the mud becomes quicksand, Tony Blair and his billionaires will approve who is allowed onto the Palestinian Committee.

Sir Tony Blair’s only estimated cost prioritises management fees: $290 million for 3 years.

Share