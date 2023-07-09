Africa
Caring too much is best tempered with a bit of “I-don't-give-a-fuck”. Nevertheless, I’m scarred by the corruption stabbing my beloved country, South Africa. I can’t write directly about that as criminal politicians will imprison me, but here’s other bits and pieces about my world and other countries on the continent.
2024
The Biggest Fire: On June 7, 2017, I became one of many victims of the Great Knysna Fire, then the biggest in South Africa's history.
Africa takes another loud step away from the West and Western-influenced African states:
2023
Gold Mafia: From South Africa and Zimbabwe with love...
Broken Borders, South Africa's Crime Corridors: Afriforum's video investigation into our border crisis.
Is the Cold War Heating Up Africa? Making plans for Niger.
Zuma Dodges Prison Again: The many lives of South Africa’s ex-President Jacob Zuma is a lesson in pragmatism for everyone.
South Africa stands for Palestine and against Apartheid: The South African Zionist Federation accused President Ramaphosa of supporting terrorists and standing against peace.
Video Journey: From Apartheid to White Slum: In the span of one lifetime, there can be change, for better and worse.