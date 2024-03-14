"New visions and ideas for a global world order: This is one of the slogans of the 60th Munich Security Conference. The idea is that there shouldn't be winners or losers among the countries of the globe." - Deutsche Welle unintentionally presenting paradox.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is as successful at international security as the United Nations is at stopping war. No matter the occasional outsider invitee, it’s another American affair with vassal states seeking to maintain the unspecified “rules based order”.

It’s an opportunity to fear monger and spread fake news. The Chinese ‘spy’ balloon that ‘threatened’ the USA in 2023 is forgotten and replaced.

It’s also a recruiter and incubator of global young talent wishing to be successful human animals in a world of power, money and elitism.

It’s a heart-stopping conspiracy thriller for some, but for me mostly the banality of rich white men, evil politicians, bloodthirsty soldiers, uncaring NGOs and counterfeit think tankers.

Well, it was. My South African mind changed when I noticed that the Democratic Alliance (DA) was invited. They’re the fake liberal party that’s the official opposition in my country, and the seeming proxy for Western interests. Consequently, I cleaved into the guest list, and, yes, it’s heart-stopping!

THE GUESTS AT MSC 2024

"The focus of the conference is on current conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, but also looks at how many countries in the Global South have turned away from the West." - Deutsche Welle presenting another paradox.

The immediate clarifier of it being American theatre is its overwhelming and disproportional representation - 26 members of NATO, 14 representatives from ally Israel, 9 from proxy Ukraine. That’s before tallying servant Germans and their European kind.

U.S. Secretary Anthony Blinken was accompanied by 8 senators from his Committee on Foreign Relations, and 4 representatives from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

It’s Military Industrial Complex was represented by the President and Vice-President of Lockheed Martin, and the Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer of Palantir Technologies. Both companies are profiteers of the wars in Ukraine and Palestine.

McKINSEY & COMPANY

There are many immoral companies that could be highlighted but the American McKinsey & Company has the most obvious connection to South Africa.

It’s one of the biggest global consultancy firms and think tanks to corporations and governments. They've been involved in numerous scandals from Enron and the 2008 global recession, to Purdue Pharma and $100m in no-bid USA covid contracts. They’re currently embroiled in disrepute involving the French and Canadian governments.

They also benefited from "State Capture", the latter being the term for the alliance of government and private criminal interests that attempted to control the South African economy. It's estimated that it cost South Africa 4% of its GDP. It left it's air, rail and harbour infrastructure seriously depleted (and from which the country has yet to recover). McKinsey has paid approximately $144m in fines. As internationally usual, no one from McKinsey has been successfully prosecuted.

At the MSC, McKinsey was represented by Chairman Sven Geert Smit (who doubles as a member of MSC’s Security Innovation Board, and thus is one of the people running the show), and Robert Andrew Sternfels, the company’s Global Managing Partner.

David Chinn, a Managing Partner, represented their office in Tel-Aviv. He wasn’t alone for Israel, the more obvious participants coming from the American Jewish Committee, Jewish Community Munich, Conference of European Rabbis, and the American Jewish Committee Berlin Ramer Institute.

THE NATURAL MIX OF CORPS, NGOS & THINK-TANKS

Damon Wilson was there as President of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the media-controlling front for the CIA, and partner of the Open Society Foundation (OSF) which funds approximately 2 dozen publications in South Africa.

Alexander Soros, who has taken over from his father George Soros, was there as both Chair of the OSF, and as a trustee and advisor of the Munich Security Conference (another runner of the show). The OSF was also represented by Sandra Bekah and Mark Malloch-Brown.

The Council on Foreign Relations, maybe the biggest ‘think tank’, had 4 representatives.

Here are notable others:

Børge Brende, President World Economic Forum (WEF).

Stephen B. Heintz, President Rockefeller Brothers’ Fund.

Eileen O’Connor, Vice President for Strategic Communications and Policy of The Rockefeller Foundation.

Jackson Janes, The German Marshall Fund (of the USA).

Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic.

Frederick Kempe, President Atlantic Council.

Bronwen Maddox, Director Chatham House.

Anja Manuel, Dir. Aspen Strategy Group, Aspen Institute (USA).

Stormy-Annika Mildner, Director Aspen Institute (Germany).

BP, the oil giant, had two invitees. Goldman Sachs had 3, and Deutsche Bank 4. AtlasInvest, a property brokerage company, was also there.

An interesting attendee was David Marlow, CEO of GAVI - The Vaccine Alliance. They distributed almost a billion covid vaccines in 2022, and were consequently nominated for a Nobel Prize. Previously, they were regularly criticised by Doctors Without Borders for favouring higher priced flu vaccines from companies such as Pfizer and Glaxo Kline. In bizarre response, Bill Gates criticised Doctors Without Borders- the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, along with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and USAID, are among GAVI’s main donors.

Also at the Munich Security Conference were:

Anja Langenbucher, Director Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Europe. Alaa Murabit, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation who is also a member of the UN's Health Employment and Economic Growth Commission.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General World Health Organization.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, Co-Chair Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, World Health Organization (former President Croatia).

Carl Bildt, Special Envoy for the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, World Health Organization (former Prime Minister Sweden).

Joining the Gates Foundation was:

Bradford Lee Smith, President Microsoft Corporation.

Robert M. Kimmitt, Lead Independent Director for Meta (former U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, and a Board Member of the American Friends of the Munich Security Conference).

Nick Clegg, President Global Affairs for Meta (former Deputy Prime Minister of the UK).

Michael Punke, Vice President Global Public Policy for Amazon Web Services.

Leslie Miller, Vice-President of YouTube Government Affairs and Public Policy.

Sundar Pinchai, CEO Google.

Kent Walker President Global Affairs Google (and member of the Security Innovation Board for the Munich Security Conference).

Yasmin Green, CEO of Jigsaw, “a unit within Google that addresses threats to open societies” and will be used to protect the EU elections in June. “Jigsaw have developed a machine learning system known as Perspective which tracks online trolls by identifying their behavior. Green is a fellow of the Aspen Institute, and is a member of its controversial Commission on Information Disorder. She is a member of the National Task Force On Election Crises, an initiative of the Protect Democracy project.” [wiki] Matt Taibbi’s ‘Report on the Censorship-Industrial Complex: The Top 50 Organizations to Know’, lists more connections, such as the Council on Foreign Relations and the Atlantic Council, and describes Jigsaw as “perhaps the slickest and most technically sophisticated of the censorship and speech control initiatives.”

Of interest was South Africa’s Institute for Security Studies (ISS Africa) gaining three invitations - for Chairman Jakkie Cilliers, Fonteh Akum, and Ottilia Anna Maunganidze.

ISS Africa was founded by Cilliers, an ex-Apartheid state security official. It’s funders have included the German Hanns Seidel Foundation, the Open Society Foundation, Anglo American, De Beers mining company,and the European Union. It has offices in other African countries, and works with the UN.

SOUTH AFRICA’S POLITICAL OPPOSITION AT THE MSC

Beyond the Munich Security Conference (MSC) being questionable, it’s the norm that heads of states, or high-ranking members of their government, are invited to such events.

The MSC has mostly been an Atlanticism shindig, but with the threat of geopolitical shifts such as BRICS, it has become fashionable to invite a few people from the Global South.

That term “Global South” is euphemism. The Global North is the First World. The Global South (which does not include Australia and New Zealand), is the Third World. It’s still the Rich versus the Poor. But there are always those among the latter who will forsake their countries’ independence in the hope of riding the tails of the rich for their personal gain.

Is that the case with the Democratic Alliance (DA), the official opposition party of South Africa? Are they liberators, or a liberal version of Uncle Tom, willing to assist in the oppression of their country by Western capitalistic forces, especially the dollar hegemony?

The DA was behind the formation of last year’s Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, colloquially known as the Moonshot Pact, an alliance of parties, including a new splinter group of the DA, that want to win the elections in May 2024. They’re supported by foreign funded media, NGOs and think tanks, directly or indirectly.

In the mix is AGOA, a trade agreement that is being used as leverage by the USA (and the DA) ahead of voting day. That’ll be discussed in detail in a later post. For now, note the following statements by the DA which has long had a deep relationship with money from Germany.

Professor William Gumede announced as independent Chairperson of the Multi-Party National Convention (issued by DA Media, 03 August 3 2023)

“The political parties exploring a multi-party agreement are pleased to announce that Professor William Gumede has agreed to chair the National Convention… [He] will manage the process together with a specialist team of technical advisors… Professor Uwe Jun is the director of Trier Institute for Democracy and Party Research (TIDuP) in Germany…. He has written extensively on coalition building in the German federal states…”

‘Civil society can help unseat the ANC’ (issued by DA Leader John Steenhuisen, October 14 2023)

“Three developments this week have generated renewed momentum for the project of inter-party cooperation… The boost to the opposition alternative came in the form of a study tour by party leaders to Germany… The fact that we are all looking objectively at the German experience has helped us to reflect more openly on the lessons for us in South Africa. Even though our country may be relatively new to the world of coalition politics, is has also been comforting to realise that South African political parties are not alone in navigating complex and sometimes stormy waters as we chart a course to liberate our country from ANC misrule.”

‘DA stands with world leaders to promote freedom and security’ (issued by DA Shadow Minister of International Relations Emma Louise Powell, February 15 2024)

“While the ANC’s Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, will join a Vladimir Putin-organised meeting of tyrants in Moscow to promote despotism and oppression, the Democratic Alliance (DA) will participate at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. The DA’s participation in this important global event forms part of our international outreach efforts to promote South Africa’s domestic interests. Standing firm on our Constitutional values, the DA will join global leaders in Munich in working to advance justice, freedom, and democracy throughout the world… The conference is an international platform for global discussions on security policy, a rules-based international order, democracy, and freedom… The DA will use our participation at the Munich Security Conference to continue to build relations with our largest trade and investment partners, whilst pushing back against Moscow’s doctrine of war and chaos. A doctrine now openly welcomed by the ANC.”

CLEVER EMMA

Emma Louise Powell, the author of the above press release, is the face of the DA’s international policy.

In 2023, she was a Mandela Washington Fellow, a program financed by the U.S. State Department, during which she received the Paper Plate Award for “Mrs. President”.

This year, she was a Munich Young Leader, one of 25 people selected “from governmental institutions, parliaments, think tanks, the media, and the private sector in Germany, selected NATO member and partner countries as well as countries in Asia and the Middle East [and now the Global South]. Munich Young Leaders are given the chance to take part in the MSC and engage with high-ranking personalities and key decision-makers on foreign policy and security-related issues."

This was funded by the Körber Foundation which has been criticised for its close ties to the German political establishment e.g., it gathers young workers from the German government and the Ministry of Defence, and foreign embassies, for secret, monthly discussions with foreign politicians and think-tankers.

There’s further controversy in that Körber Foundation is largely funded by its ownership of the biggest global manufacturer of filter cigarette machines.

Young Leaders for Atlanticism, which really means for the USA, is a popular activity for NGOs. It also means that both sides continue to have access to each other - alumni meetings aligned with flying careers.

“The Atlantic Bridge regularly organizes events and conferences for the program's alumni in order to promote the exchange of young leaders across the Atlantic. Encounters and dialogue with the members of the Atlantic Bridge are also particularly nurtured. The alumni network now includes around 1,500 Germans and Americans.”

Imagine knowing or being Annalena Baerbock, a Young leader for the Atlantic Bridge Foundation (the sister organisation to the American Council on Germany) who became Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany. That’s what Powell hopes to do in South Africa.

Failing that, maybe she could be like Hilary Clinton, and have the Atlantic Bridge arrange an inappropriate chat about anti-semitism and ‘conspiracy’ on the ‘sidelines’ of the Munich Security Conference whilst Palestinian children are bombed and starved.

Can you find Clever Emma?

It’s unsurprising that Emma Louise Powell is a mimic for U.S. foreign policy, and that her diplomacy is as undiplomatic as theirs.

Her support for Ukraine doesn’t address inconvenient facts like Zelensky’s xenophobic, illiberal and anti-democratic laws against the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

She blames Russia for killing Navalny even though there’s no evidence, and doesn’t question Navalny’s racism (which should be a factor considering that South African politics remains hectically racist).

The presence of Louise Mary Richardson, President of the Carnegie Corporation, at the Munich Security Conference should’ve been a reminder of the role her NGO played in creating Apartheid a century ago.

The people who are sponsoring Powell’s foreign ‘education’ are the same that had Mandela arrested, ironically made a scholarship called ‘Mandela Washington Fellow’, and have instituted countless wars and coups that must be considered modern day colonialism. How convenient it is to forget Iraq, Iran, Libya, Chile, Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, East Timor…

Like the DA’s other leaders, Powell pays lip-service to the USA’s propaganda about Israel’s war on Palestine i.e., to paraphrase, “We believe in a 2-state solution, but Hamas is a terrorist organisation that must be disarmed and banned from participating in democratic elections.” If only she had born earlier, and offered such sage advice at the dawn of South Africa’s ‘democracy’.

She’s parroting President Joe Biden who, 100 times over 150 days, secretly shipped weapons to Israel. That’s pretending to be moral whilst immorally giving Israel the right to practice violent Apartheid (which should be impossible for a politician truly South African).

Maybe the influence rot began with Powell’s boss, Helen Zille, the DA’s Federal Chair. Before her political career, Zille was on the Board of the Open Society Foundation, a source of foreign funds that remains deeply embedded in South African. When Premier of the province of the Western Cape, Zille’s 80-page strategic plan was called ‘Delivering the open opportunity society for all.”

Maybe Zille was also buttering the right coat tails when she stated that she most admired Angela Merkel, the previous German Chancellor. The same Merkel who later admitted that she deviously entered into the Minsk (Peace) Agreement with Russia in order to gain time to build up the Ukrainian army, and thus bears responsibility for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian casualties, and the nosediving German economy.

How is it possible that the extraordinary Emma Louise Powell and her Young Leaders don’t understand why current Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s popularity is historically polling at 20%; that the backlash to false liberalism is the rapid growth of conservative voters; and that the Munich Security Conference is about elitism and neocons and not security and welfare for the human majority?

That Hilary Clinton phrase “useful idiots” is an overused misnomer. Surely Clever Emma knows what she’s doing?

The German Public don’t want war, they support peace negotiations, and they want Nord Stream 2 finished (and not sabotaged by the West) so that their energy costs come down and their businesses grow.

South Africans are also sick of politicians not representing their interests. Is there any will for us to be an independent country?

Although it can be read as a standalone, this is Part Two of the prelude to ‘Is the USA a threat to South Africa?’ which is scheduled for Sunday. Part One of the prelude is here.

SOME FUNNIES FROM LONG AGO

