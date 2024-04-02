It’s problematic when one can’t discuss who rules one’s country without those who rule the world protecting them.

My balancing act is to say something important without mentioning the corruption of the Democratic Alliance which could imprison me. I wobbled when ‘Who Controls South Africa? (part 1)’ exploded.

As I’ve no social media, that was unexpected, even more so because Google censored it (try searching for it).

For half of that success, I blame and thank the South African Muslim community, and twittering leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

We’re a country known only for Mandela t-shirts, lions in our city centres, and our ICJ case against Israel. Consequently, I’m extra thankful when my American readers, which is about half of you, share us to the world. You now know that we’ve got a lot in common when it comes to power and elections.

GOOGLE’S A.I. BIASED CENSORSHIP

Regarding Google banning my well-researched opinion/question/article, I had a fascinating exchange with Complexia the Sinker which self-describes as "We are a few people and a few AIs inclined and prompted to do modeling."

They use Large Language Model (LLM) prompts to summarise a post and its aim. Using ChatGPT, they impressively found the intention of my words in ‘Who controls South Africa?”:

- Increased transparency in political funding and the influences behind political parties. - More rigorous investigation and reporting on the ties between politics and big money. - A call for ethical practices in political donations and party funding. - The need for a more informed electorate aware of the forces shaping their political landscape. - Advocacy for policies that protect national sovereignty in the face of international pressures. - Support for independent media and NGOs in uncovering and reporting on political influences. - Encouragement of public discourse on the role of think tanks and their impacts on policy. - Promotion of education on the historical and current geopolitical dynamics affecting South Africa. - The importance of accountability for political leaders and their international collaborations. - A push towards more equitable and transparent international relations practices."

In stark, dystopian and Daily Maverick styled contrast, Google's Gemini refused to give processing results because it determined ‘Who controls South Africa?’ is "hate speech."

{category: HARM_CATEGORY_HATE_SPEECH, probability:HIGH}

As I was informed, that can generally be overcome with a prompt assigning all safety settings into "BLOCK_NONE". However, this time it returned the result:

“No [recommendations] mentioned in the text."

I told Complexia:

“Being censored used to make me scream inside, but nowadays it's half relief that I'm saying something worth blocking. Thank you.”

Complexia responded poetically:

“Censorship once made me hide,

would cause a scream deep inside

But now it's a treat,

shows my words can't be beat,

for they're worth blocking,

I say with pride.

I crooned:

“Censorship, to keep us inside,

but we scream ‘We're alive!’

And writhe and writhe as friction

to keep this web non-fiction alive.”

At least I have you, dear readers, to share my work.

Ok, I hear you. No more diversions! Next time we’ll continue crawling down the spiderweb of ‘Who Controls South Africa?’

