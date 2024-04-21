1× 0:00 -5:02

Dear Helen Zille,

I will speak against you and others in the Democratic Alliance (DA) who are involved in the cover-up of corruption.

You claimed fame with youthful reporting on Steve Biko’s death by Government, but with me you killed your older self. I do not equate myself to Biko. I’m using your devolution as an example of power corrupting.

You do not have to remind me of the 6-month prison sentence that can be used anytime to silence me. I have prepared for that, so that I am not censored.

An attack by anyone will be treated as your directive. If I am imprisoned, there are scheduled posts, and others will upload government documents and court files. I will embrace the publicity as an opportunity to help my fellow South Africans (do you remember who they are?).

Nevertheless, I am not mentioning some people from Knysna whom you have used as proxies for court cases against me. I may consider the judicial system of the Western Cape to be corrupt and working in your interest, but that will be dealt with differently.

As example of unresolved issues, there’s where it started, with Premier Alan Winde’s illegal funding of private tourism companies across the Western Cape with taxpayers’ hard-earned money.

I will never forget you allowing the fraudulent report into the Great Knysna Fire of 2017 that killed 8, destroyed the homes of so many, and cause R3-billion damage.

Consider it my religion to never never never forgive you for allowing your people to falsely tar me as a child abuser just so that you all could cover-up your crimes.

You can choose the option you failed to take in 2011 when you first heard of me, or the two times you met me thereafter, or when you threatened me the third time. Pretending not to know me and labelling me as a conspiracy theorist on Twitter proved that you are also directly a propagandist.

The option you never took is to be active and honest. The other is to continue being the Devil of (and for) the DA.

Retirement is a grand idea, even if only for the sake of salvaging the DA.

But what about those in Blue who have been rewarded with high positions, and thus must share responsibility with you? I have CCied some of them in this email. And I will send it to other parties to discover if they are leaders or colluders.

Your “mediocre white men”, as they were once described, are as arrogant as you because they have always gotten away with it whilst earning millions. They will think they can do it again. That is the nature of political sociopathy until it is punished.

Hell knows that the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa is protecting you. You are all actors deceiving the Public in the latest election movie. I’ve got things to say about Ramaphosa too. It is unconscionable that Parliament, SIU and the Office of the Public Protector have not pursued their own orders and completed related investigations.

Do you remember that era when the DA claimed to be open and transparent? If you want to finally make that true and mitigate your losses, meet me in public. Or John Steenhuisen can act as your proxy, or as the DA Leader he claims to be. Witnesses from other Moonshotters and the Opposition will be welcomed too.

If you choose to be a coward, what will the South Africans who want to vote for your wannabe coalition partners think? And if the DA truly has captains and not controllers, then surely they are supposed to take care of your councillors across South Africa lest they be politically damaged by your disgrace?

History has proven that you do not learn. You double-down. Well, I will match your double down. I turned 52 yesterday. I may not celebrate birthdays, and I cannot recall mentioning it in decades, but it was a reminder that cowardice would be the waste of the rest of my life.

I choose to risk myself for this anti-corruption cause. You will not frighten me with prison anymore. I intend enjoying every day, whether it be in admiration of an ant, fighting GodZille, or making new friends whilst on hunger strike in a cell.

In the spirit of fighting corruption in every corner we personally find it, let’s begin this human rights walk towards the May 29 elections, and beyond to our better South Africa… without you.

Mike Hampton

REFERENCES

Real journalists will ask any of the people mentioned if I reported corruption and intimidation to them, and what they did with it. They’d put those questions to Helen Zille first.

The sequels will give you more people to interview but you can get a jump start towards impartiality by asking Bonginkosi Madikizela (ex-WC Leader), Mike Waters (ex-DA FedEx), Alan McLoughlin (ex-DA FedEx), Michael Cardo (ex-Shadow Minister), Mbali Ntuli (ex-DA Youth Leader) and many others.

