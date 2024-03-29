You cannot expect the country to fight its enemy and feed it at the same time.” - Rachel Touitou, spokesperson for Order 9

It’s the Israeli far-right’s goal to starve Gaza. There are brave people protesting the insanity but the majority are complicit in wanting it to happen.

Consequently, it fell to South Africa to again approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Yesterday, in response to South Africa’s submission that the situation had changed and thus required further provisional measures, the ICJ unanimously ordered Israel to:

Take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza, including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary.

Notably, this includes that Israel must act “in full co-operation with the United Nations”. It’s unlikely that will be complied with considering the USA and Israel’s joint effort to starve Palestinians by crippling UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency).

Like the bombs they drop on children, the moral high ground of the USA and Israel continues to fall.

The full ICJ order can be read here.

VIDEO NEWS

In the 3 videos below, Palestine reacts to the ICJ order, a major protest resignation from the US State Department, and Ireland decides to join South Africa against Israel at the ICJ.

The second video, the interview with Annelle Sheline, is essential!

