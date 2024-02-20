'Natural Born Settlers'
What's it like to grow up as a Jew in an Israeli settlement in the occupied territory of Palestine. 'Natural Born Settlers' is an insightful short documentary.
Iris Zaki is the innovative director of ‘Natural Born Settlers’ which was expanded into the feature documentary, ‘Unsettling’.
Similarly, her earlier ‘The Shampoo Summit’ is larger in ‘Women in Sink’.
This is a must-read, insightful article into Israel’s “collective psychopathy” (thanks to Rosalyn for sharing).
The settlers are brainwashed to believe in their own superiority and to hate the native people of the land they have stolen. Tel Aviv of course was also stolen from the Palestinians as was everything in what has been called Israel since 1947. One presumes since the Israelis have never made reparation or paid compensation that they have no legal right to any of it.
I loved the women in the hair salon. You will too. Us 'commoners' make for better government.