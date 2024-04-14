IRAN’S DETERRENCE DRONE ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Just before midnight, Iran fired 100-200 drones at Israel. The majority were stopped with help from the UK and USA.

Netanhayu, ever more in a losing position, has been provoking Iran in an attempt to bring the USA directly into a Middle East war.

Israel killed 7 when it attacked Iran’s consulate in Syria earlier this month. That’s normally a red line but Western media downplayed it because only foreign Muslims were killed e.g., imagine if Iran had killed 7 Americans with a missile landing on its embassy in London. There’s no moral equivalence in this ‘rules based order’.

UN Charter, Article 51: Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security. Measures taken by Members in the exercise of this right of self-defence shall be immediately reported to the Security Council and shall not in any way affect the authority and responsibility of the Security Council under the present Charter to take at any time such action as it deems necessary in order to maintain or restore international peace and security.

Article 51 of the UN Charter logically permits Iran to respond. Hours ago, Iran announced it had. By making its response public, as intention before, and when it happened, Iran was obviously giving Israel chance to prepare, so that damage was limited - it was i.e., deterrence not war.

Iran emphasised that by saying, on X, that the matter was concluded, and sent a letter to the UN (which can be found furtheron).

History shows that Iran doesn’t seek escalation. It acted in similar diplomatic fashion when it was forced to respond to the USA’s assassination of one of its generals, Qasem Soleimani.

Of course, there’s the expected Western indignation and outright lies meant to make citizens ignore Israel’s unlawful actions e.g., the French foreign minister stated: “By deciding on such unprecedented action, Iran has reached a new level in its acts of destabilisation and is risking a military escalation.” Germany and Canada acted similarly, pretending that Israel hadn’t attacked first.

However, behind the scenes, there will be a flurry of U.S. diplomats trying to stop Netanhayu. It’s discomforting that this is the Age of Mediocre Western Men.

Iran Ambassadors Letter to UNSC Regarding Iran’s Response to Israeli Regimes Aggressions

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government and pursuant to our letter dated 1 April 2024 concerning the Israeli regime's armed attacks against the diplomatic premises of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Republic, which led to the martyrdom of seven Iranian senior military advisories (A/78/838-S/2024/281), I would like to inform you that, in the late hours of 13 April 2024, the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli military objectives.

This action was in the exercise of Iran’s inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and in response to the Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on 1st April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises, in the defiance of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations.

Regrettably, the United Nations Security Council has failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security, allowing the Israeli regime to transgress red lines and violate the fundamental principles of international law. Such violations have exacerbated tensions in the region and threatened regional and international peace and security. [emphasis my own]

As a responsible Member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and international law, and reiterates its consistent position that it does not seek escalation or conflict in the region.

While warning about any further military provocations by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against any threat or acts of aggression and to respond to any such threat or aggressions vigorously and in accordance with international law.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self-defense when required. Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran’s response will assuredly and decisively be stronger, and more resolute.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

REGIONAL RIPPLE

Jordan is being ignored again. It’s population is angry at its government’s relationship with the USA and Israel. Now missiles headed for Israel were stopped by Western air defences in Jordan. “Stopped” means that they exploded, and that Jordanians got showered in shrapnel. This will raise local ire. Middle East calm is unimaginable.

