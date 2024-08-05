ANXIOUS IN BEIRUT

“Tomorrow, there will be another death. Today, it was Hiroshima. Tomorrow, it will be Nagasaki. And the day after that, we surrender. We didn’t get to choose how to live, but at least let us decide how to die. It's not fair that they should decide both for us. Not fair. Not fair." - The words of the father to his son.

Elitism can only exist with proletariat hell. We could become Lebanon. Lebanon is us.

‘Anxious in Beirut’ won the Golden Goblet Award for Best Documentary Film at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Watch the powerful Al Jazeera edit for free.

I’ll post an update on Ukraine tomorrow.

