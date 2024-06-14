The bucket toilets of the DA and ANC are for the voters

Today is a tragic day for democracy, but a great one for the global fake democracy movement. Propaganda and corruption have chosen a new government for South Africa. Trouble will be its child.

THE BUCKET TOILET COALITION OF THE DA & ANC

The Media have long pretended there's an eternal fight between the communists and the liberals, the ANC and the DA (with the latter favoured by the USA, UK, Germany), but there are two ANCs.

I've long believed that the ANC version led by Cyril Ramaphosa is aligned to forces behind the DA. Corporations, through 'black economic empowerment' which doesn't empower 'common' black people, made Ramaphosa a billionaire.

If I recall correctly, his first foreign action as President in 2018 was to visit the 'American' Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). At best, he was a realist understanding power. At worst, he gave his knee.

Not even the taint of the Marikana Massacre could bring Ramaphosa down. Unlike a previous famous slaughter, it’ll not become a Public holiday. Evidently, murder post-Apartheid is not the moral equivalent of murder during Apartheid. That’s just politics.

Similarly, during Ramaphosa’s reign, the 45,5% unemployment rate among 15-34 years-olds isn’t sin but achievement.

Leading his party to an exceptional decline of 71 seats in a 400-seater Parliament is no longer considered a political failure to be punished. Maybe that’s because he was meant to weaken the ANC so that the previously unimaginable relationship with the DA could be sold through propaganda.

Foreign-funded Media and NGOs, and foreign governments, will be his cheerleaders, relabelling his lack of accountability as the success of their variety of democracy.

Wherever truth squats, Ramaphosa’s long betrayal of the Public is rewarded with another term of Presidency.

CORRUPTION

Cry the beloved country controlled by devils

To Parliament, I reported DA corruption which implicates its leadership as they got involved in the cover-up, and some in more ways than that. That includes Helen Zille, the real boss of the DA, and not 'Leader' John Steenhuisen.

Instead of giving the DA their biggest scandal, and the ANC its biggest victory against them, the ANC protected them, and a corrupted 'justice' system was unleashed to silence me.

None of those ‘liberal’ NGOs would help me.

The ‘liberal’ Media wouldn't fairly report on it (with most silent). But one major weekly did a hit piece on me.

I've believed, for many years, that the reason for the ANC's failure to act was because they were leaving the door open for coalition with the DA. Most people I told thought I was a conspiracy theorist. Yet now its 2024, and Helen Zille has signed a deal with Ramaphosa's right-hand man, Fikile Mbalula.

The Ramaphosa that the DA were recently pretending to want to imprison for his Phala Phala crimes, is the one they're eager to sleep with.

As John Steenhuisen stated earlier, "The DA is no longer the opposition. Today, the DA becomes the second biggest party in the multiparty national government.”

HELEN ZILLE, I SURRENDER

If Power tells you it’s pretty, just say “Yes.”

My open processes with Parliament, the Special Investigating Unit, and the police will stay in limbo forever. Essentially, I've lost my rights as a South African, and left wondering who owns my country, or whether I ever had a country.

The Media will interpret today as democracy having won, and the coalition government will continue to be falsely labelled as a Government of National Unity (trading our country's greatest triumph, and Mandela's, for propaganda dressing the DA wolf in sheep’s clothing).

Learn this lesson: Humans are for sale, as successful as a virus. The few with morals are impractical idiots, and the dark heart of the virus host will kill them.

The only sensible thing for me to do is to be silent; forsake activism; become a hermit. I’m not exaggerating, that’s my goal.

I’ll finally get back to reading books instead of the news, and not writing words that become entertainment instead of change. Maybe I should grow vegetables, or eat the KFC I despise - it’s all the same now because everything matters less. I will become like the majority I’ve criticised, lazily hoping for the best for my country, my family and self.

It may be the end of the story for me, but trouble is brewing because the other version of the ANC has moving parts like knives.

TROUBLE, TROUBLE, BOIL AND BUBBLE

Every action has a reaction…

Ramaphosa will seek to buy the Economic Freedom Fighters, an ANC offshoot. The DA's old (but now obvious) power may be too much for the EFF to swallow publicly, but they could do a dance, pretending to not be a coalition partner whilst accepting provincial positions in return for being theatre opposition.

Or they could fight.

The Tripartite Alliance of the ANC, COSATU (trade union umbrella) and SACP (the communists), which kept the ANC in power all these decades, is dead. Some will be the in-the-closet capitalists they've always been, and trade their morals for well-paying positions, but some are embers wanting to be fiery opposition.

Those keen on flames may see this as an opportunity to be independent and grow before the 2026 local elections, and/or align with ex-President Jacob Zuma's MK Party.

MK is the other ANC offshoot which came from nowhere to seize 15% of the national vote. In extraordinary protest, MK refused to take their seats in Parliament today. Some will be true to the cause whilst others will be bitching at being kept from their massive salaries. Will Zuma keep them together?

What he says at his next press conference will gain the attention of millions of people. He’s kept us guessing. What is the master of strategy’s plan?

Will they fight?

Or MK could work with the DA and ANC in the province of Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria, in return for not being harassed in KwaZulu-Natal which includes Durban and Zululand. However, I expect that type of deal would be betrayed.

Ramaphosa, the DA, neoliberalism, spies, police and judges could seek to isolate and destroy MK as quickly as possible.

For South Africans, it’s either acceptance of a new order most never imagined, or mass public action against the coalition of ANC billionaire President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Western-backed liberal DA.

I haven’t even dug into complicating issues such as Palestine, Russia and China, nor the recent big victory for BRICS with Saudi Arabia refusing to keep the petrodollar.

Whatever politics is today, doesn't mean it'll be the same tomorrow, but it's obviously time for me to bow out. You should criticise me, but I argue there’s nothing I can do. It’s been 14 years, and I’m finally forced to admit it:

Helen Zille, you win.

