It’s because it’s painful that you should watch this video, especially today, a propaganda anniversary for the hundreds of thousands of dead, crippled and brain-scarred people of Ukraine and Russia.

Loading video

The civil war in Ukraine began 10 years ago.

2 years past, today, Russia began an armed incursion into Ukraine. Western propaganda relentlessly labelled it as an “unprovoked invasion”, and politicians can still be heard describing it that way.

I’ve destroyed “unprovoked“ in detail, and now address the word “invasion” alone.

Invasion is ambidextrous because Merriam-Webster defines it as “the incursion of an army for conquest or plunder”. Britannica says it’s “the act of entering a place in large numbers especially in a way that is harmful or unwanted”.

When I’ve used the word regarding Russia’role in this war, I’ve meant it as “entering another’s space with an armed force.” That could be for good or ill, but I mostly mean the former. Russia never intended conquest or plunder. Annexation of four coastal oblasts is consequence and not original intention.

The world didn’t care that Russian-speaking Ukrainians were being harassed, tortured and killed since 2014. Instead, the West found willing radicals, armed them, built them camps, and readied an army for the the invasion of Eastern Ukraine, and to weaken Russia.

Zelensky was elected because he promised peace, but he tore up the Minsk Agreement with Russia, empowered extreme nationalists, and conscripted people like us for death.

I cannot verify the source of that horrific video at the top of this page, but it matches what was happening in Ukraine, and maybe still is; people stripped naked, beaten, tied to poles and painted green; opposition politicians and lawyers splashed with green antiseptic.

There were articles, photos and videos about it, but the topic has vanished from the radar. Maybe because the Zelensky regime controls the Media and banned the opposition; or potential victims have fled the country; or they’re dead in Mariupol, Bakhmut and Avdeevka for the politicians that never loved them.

Zelensky has more to fear than being ‘greenwashed’ which may explain why Russia was recently allowed the glaring opportunity to kill thousands of Ukrainian troops from the rebranded far-right Azov Battalion. That may have been Zelensky deliberately sending them to be killed so that he could better protect himself against them when elections finally happen, or when his regime falls.

UNINTENTIONAL HARM

My apologies to the lady in the header video. My intent is not to harm. I wish I could hug her, and punish those who hurt her.

She’s a symbol, not a humiliation. She’s my terrible inspiration i.e., I’ve sickeningly watched her suffering three times, and I will again when I need a reminder why I write. She shouts at me that there’s good reason to fight for truth and be anti-war.

May her pain encourage you too!

JOHN MEARSHEIMER ALLOWED ON PUBLIC TV

“Ukraine has already lost the war. It's lost 20 percent of its territory and it's not going to get it back. a war of attrition. This is two armies that are standing toe-to-toe and beating the living daylights out of each other. And it's quite clear that the Russians are bleeding the Ukrainians white… The Russians have about a 10-1 advantage in artillery. And there's nothing we can do to fix that in the foreseeable future… [Ukraine] say they need a mobilization and will bring into the force 500,000 troops.In my opinion, they will be lucky if they can mobilize 150,000… And they're already greatly outnumbered by the Russians.. The Ukrainians are in a terrible situation, and this situation only gets worse with time.”

In Oct 2022, when I was a less educated, and more diplomatic, I wrote ‘Ukraine Has Lost the War’. Sadly, in those early days, hardly anyone read it. But the fact was obvious to naive me, and thus obvious to the American and European warmongers that sparked the killing spree.

It’s an indictment of voluntary stupidity that so many citizens of those bloodthirsty countries still buy the “defending democracy” narrative even though the situation in Ukraine has cratered.

Victoria Nuland, in the comfort of the don’t think tank CSIS, said this week that the war is about creating American and German jobs, shocking alone but what she really meant is creating corporate profit.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen the world’s most respected geopolitical analysts on U.S. or European state media. The people who could have logically persuaded the masses to the truth of the war were, unofficially and for the most part, banned.

Consequently, it’s a gift of sanity to witness the common sense and professionalism of John Mearsheimer in a debate the Public will see on PBS (in contrast to the flood of propaganda they’ve released to mark the false anniversary of the Ukraine/Russo war a.k.a. the U.S./U.K./Russo War).

THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME

I’ve done 369 posts for free, and worked double-days every day the past month. I’m glad you appreciated it.

To the 120 of you that became new subscribers, please check out the links on my About page for something different to the wars in Europe and the Middle East.

However, you’ll be hearing less from me. I’ve loved your views but I don’t want to chase them like my younger self did on social media.

I want to write as meaningfully as possible even though that’ll ironically mean less views. I also want to give my country of South Africa some attention as we head to our most important election since Mandela in 1994 - we’re in trouble!

In the future, I will only post on Sundays, with at least two of those being in-depth, and hopefully original so that I’m contributing to truth instead of sometimes feeling like a replication.

If you want more scars, subscribe to Wicked Ghosts where I’ll post something (poles apart) weekly too.

Look after yourself, remember that doing good deeds is better than opinions on social media, and keep searching for the truth!

THANK YOU.

Share