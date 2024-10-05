Israel: The Truth Serum
Making an onion of Israel's lies. We remove the skin, chop the layers, and angrily cry at truth revealed.
These are dangerous times, so let’s face it, together, with the medicine of truth.
THE TRUTH SERUM
'Israel: The Lies' by Roslyn Ross
'Israel: The Fraud' by George Hazim
'Israel: The Trauma' by Val D. Phillips
'Israel: The Face' by Mark Taylor
'Israel: The Throwback' by Diana van Eyk
'Israel: The Downfall' by Mike Hampton
Dedication
This post is dedicated to ‘James Jenkins’ who was too afraid to use a real identity whilst trolling our series with his passion for dead Palestinians. It was pitiful when he liked his own comments. It was funny when he banned me for standing up to his bullying. But we must stand against bullies because innocents being murdered isn’t funny.
About You and Us
It counts that we are bigger together for Palestine.
Us writers wanted to speak quickly but strongly, to give an education instead of a reaction to the news, to deliver words that will last longer than Netanhayu.
Our articles may have had a theme but were written so they could be read as standalones. However, many of you read all. Our anti-killing messages spread because of you. Hugs for your participation!
Keep injecting folks infected by the warmonger’s propaganda virus.
PS: In interesting coincidence, 40 minutes after I made this post, I noticed that Iman Khamenei’s official website released this image. Although I support no regime, and only truth and peace, it’s appropriate that I share.
Thanks so much for organizing and implementing this, Mike.
Cowards will be cowards. I’ve dealt with this scumbag, although not as polite as you are.