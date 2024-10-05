These are dangerous times, so let’s face it, together, with the medicine of truth.

THE TRUTH SERUM

Dedication

This post is dedicated to ‘James Jenkins’ who was too afraid to use a real identity whilst trolling our series with his passion for dead Palestinians. It was pitiful when he liked his own comments. It was funny when he banned me for standing up to his bullying. But we must stand against bullies because innocents being murdered isn’t funny.

About You and Us

It counts that we are bigger together for Palestine.

Us writers wanted to speak quickly but strongly, to give an education instead of a reaction to the news, to deliver words that will last longer than Netanhayu.

Our articles may have had a theme but were written so they could be read as standalones. However, many of you read all. Our anti-killing messages spread because of you. Hugs for your participation!

Keep injecting folks infected by the warmonger’s propaganda virus.

PS: In interesting coincidence, 40 minutes after I made this post, I noticed that Iman Khamenei’s official website released this image. Although I support no regime, and only truth and peace, it’s appropriate that I share.

