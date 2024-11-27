On Tuesday, The Civilian Committee of Inquiry released its findings into the Oct. 7 2023 attack. It was chaired by ex-leaders from the court, army and police, as well as family members of the victims.

Unsurprisingly, it’s not receiving attention, and the Media is suspiciously only talking about the ceasefire with Lebanon.

“In light of the testimonies and findings, it can be conclusively determined that the government in general, and the Prime Minister in particular, did not prepare or plan adequately not only for the disaster of Oct. 7... [He] crippled all decision-making centers, such as the Cabinet and National Security Council, preventing any serious discussion on key security issues. Arrogance is what led, according to various testimonies, to the fact that the IDF was not prepared for the massive invasion of Hamas terrorists into Israel, even though their plan was known... Arrogance and inherent blindness also led the political echelon to continue STRENGTHENING HAMAS BY TRANSFERRING FUNDS and avoiding taking offensive initiatives in the face of threats..."

I’ve yet to find the full report, nor the official summary, so assume it has not been released to the Public. If any reader gets possession of the document, or a link, please contact me. Let’s ensure this is news.

