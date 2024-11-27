“We didn't start the fire

It was always burning, since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it.”

- Billy Joel

I’m fogged by war or, more precisely, by warmongers.

THE DEAL

Today, at 0200 GMT, a USA/France brokered ceasefire began between Israel and Lebanon. Strangely, no copy of the deal is yet available but is said to include a 60-day implementation period during which:

Israel will leave Lebanon.

Hezbollah will withdraw north of the Litani River, which is up to 30km away from the border with Israel.

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) will act as a peacekeeping force, replacing Hezbollah in the evacuated area.

This means that:

The USA and France are anti-war and anti-colonialism nations without agenda except for peace and human rights in the Middle East. The Israeli’s have won their war against Lebanon. Hezbollah is defeated. Netanhayu is an honest man. Palestine is screwed.

Or:

The USA and France are pretending peace like Germany and France did to Russia regarding Ukraine with the Minsky II agreement in 2015. Hezbollah has inflicted such severe injury on Israeli troops that they need to either regroup, or focus only on Palestine. The main intention is to weaken Hezbollah via the Lebanese Armed Forces. Netanhayu misleads. Palestine is screwed.

I’m not covering all the options, just making a point. You can decide if you’re an optimist, pessimist or realist whilst further considering that there was a going-away party.

With the ceasefire deal approved by the Israeli cabinet, but hours from its stated start, Israel showed good faith by launching its largest attack on Beirut.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN

Like us, Hezbollah hasn’t seen the deal.

It is said to be based on the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 which was created after the 2006 war. Notably, neither side strictly adhered to it.

Who will monitor the agreement. Will it be the USA and its allies or a more representative committee?

Israel, as it did before, will restock its military supplies. Similarly, Hezbollah has taken a bashing and needs to do the same.

The United Nations (UN) is hypocritically cheerleading without acknowledging that Hezbollah is the main reason why Israel’s genocide of Palestinians was slowed down.

Hezbollah, and not the 193-member states of the UN, is why many illegal Zionist settlers on Palestinian land were forced to retreat.

Consequently, Biden’s words become more ominous than assuring: “Civilians on both sides will soon be able to safely return to their communities and begin to rebuild their homes, their schools, their farms, their businesses and their very lives.”

That doesn’t apply to Palestinians.

Israel will have more forces to ramp up its attacks against the West Bank which some of its politicians have publicly stated they want to annex. They were active the same day.

Who is going to pursue and punish Israel’s war crimes against Lebanon, which includes the killing of thousands of citizens and over a million displaced, and the mass destruction of homes, businesses and necessary infrastructure?

Of course, the majority of Lebanese and its immigrants from other wars are sick of fear and death. That makes them ripe for the American policy of conquer and divide. That means a further propping up of non-Hezbollah government and the already American-and UN-funded Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

Israel hasn’t lost its arrogance and hate for Arabs and Persians,

The USA is intent on making deals with Sunni-led governments against the Shia to further split the Middle East.

Similarly, ideology is fuelled by revenge - Hezbollah may have lost many leaders but new recruits will be lining up.

“Above all, it's clear that the government's members are embarrassed by, or at least not particularly proud of, the agreement with Hezbollah that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing with all his might. At bottom, once you eliminate all of Netanyahu's marketing tricks, this agreement contradicts the right's principles, the mood among his base, the nonsense about total victory and, above all, the desires of most northern mayors, whose residents are refusing to return home.” - The Haaretz

Trust requires truth but the latter isn’t even allowed in Israel. It’s notable that the same day Israel approved the ceasefire deal, it put sanctions on its 106-year-old newspaper, The Haaretz, for “damage to the legitimacy of the state”. The democratically-elected Netanhayu seeks total control of Zion (but that’s the lashing out of a weakened man).

If the ceasefire miraculous holds, it will have oiled the carpet (and desert) for the return of Sunni-bribed Jared Kushner to the Red House.

I expect mainstream media will use the current news to push Israel’s sporting snipers and Netanhayu’s warrant of arrest to the back pages. Already, there’s less talk about the Winter suffering of Gaza.

GLOBAL PYROMANIA

It may not have been Billy Joel’s intention, but I interpret his ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ as the most ironic American song. Besides, I need a soundtrack in case the Evangelicals are right about Armageddon coming. I’m going to ride a red cow into their mushroom cloud of self-righteousness.

Share