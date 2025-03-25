This is the Age of Absurdity, and politics is its cinema of special effects.

Greed, the eternal virtue of humankind, crouches behind the suits, cameras, religions and ideologies. Nationalism is the defeat of others.

Dumb propaganda is working on people who are dumber and too fat to care beyond the next fried chicken, upsized coke, and fast fashion iPhone.

It's not selfishness versus survivalism when both sides are achieving the same end, respectively aiming for inequality and accepting it.

It's the few against the many, and the many against themselves, and the many want an enemy so the few will give them one.

Before, during and after the calories and trinkets, the news flickers as venereal white noise. "What’s television like when you’re looking from the inside?!"

Flash: Another thieving banker- FLASH: Another PlayStation game- Flash: Another killing corporation- FLASH: Another YouTube compilation of idiots- Flash: Another cat made to do something funny by AI- FLASH: Another dying child on the battlefield of a brown place not on a white map- FLASHFUCKINGOUT: Another soldier ordered to lose his legs, the mother buried to her neck waiting to be stoned for a stadium of spectators.

Their death is the consequence of your useless life. And your chicken life is someone else's screen because you do nothing about it. That's just the way the world works. "That's entertainment."

This is how you are willingly destroying our world.

None of my middle fingers stop this from being about me too. Either I chop them off or help someone.

