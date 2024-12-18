“On Jan. 11, 2024 conservative US YouTuber Gonzalo Lira died in a Ukrainian prison, where he was held for the crime of criticizing the war, and the US and Ukrainian governments. Now, a FOIA request by Judicial Watch sheds stark light on the Biden Regime’s complete failure to stand up for a US political prisoner in a Ukrainian prison. The e-mails reveal the US Embassy was aware of threats to Gonzalo Lira’s life, which it considered no rush.”

This is not my article. I am not going to detract from it by writing an article about an article. I want you to CLICK THIS LINK AND READ IT IN FULL.

As damning as it is, it must be noted that the State Department is still withholding Victoria Nuland’s communications.

