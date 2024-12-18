Proof the USA let Gonzalo Lira die in Ukrainian Prison - viva US citizenship!
Like Chucky, Victoria Nuland pops up again.
“On Jan. 11, 2024 conservative US YouTuber Gonzalo Lira died in a Ukrainian prison, where he was held for the crime of criticizing the war, and the US and Ukrainian governments. Now, a FOIA request by Judicial Watch sheds stark light on the Biden Regime’s complete failure to stand up for a US political prisoner in a Ukrainian prison. The e-mails reveal the US Embassy was aware of threats to Gonzalo Lira’s life, which it considered no rush.”
This is not my article. I am not going to detract from it by writing an article about an article. I want you to CLICK THIS LINK AND READ IT IN FULL.
As damning as it is, it must be noted that the State Department is still withholding Victoria Nuland’s communications.
Get your caring egg nog and view my previous posts about Lira and Nuland…
Thanks, Mike for posting. I used to listen to Gonzalo Lira's "Round Tables." He was saying what most of us who knew the truth about the war in Ukraine were/are saying, but Gonzalo dared to say it from Kharkiv, Ukraine. It breaks my heart, because my alma mater is in Kharkiv and I adored the city, and still can't wrap my mind around that Kharkiv is in ruins, and it's a hotbed of the Nazis, and I can't hear from my old friends, who might still be there, or they might be dead by now... What a horrible tragedy for the people and the city. I pray God curses Nuland & ilk to burn in hell for eternity for what they did to Gonzalo, Kharkiv and Ukraine.
There are, clearly, the “good” US citizens, on one side, and the bad ones, those that we hasten to forget like… Rachel Corrie, Gonzalo Lira, Shyrin Abu Akleh… and, whether they are placed in one category or another depends on whether they are declared “friends or foes” and on those who perpetrated the crime, in this case the IDF or the madmen of kyiv.
There are therefore, clearly, several categories of American citizenship. The US “Untouchables” are unworthy of the attention and protection normally due to all US citizens!
Let it be said!…