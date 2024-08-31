“Save the whales”, “Save the rhino” etc. used to be incredibly popular. That Western Media stopped “Save the undernourished African baby with flies” suggests that they are socially defined as animals.

Nowadays, it is, in other words, “Kill Russians” and “Kill Palestinians”.

It shows how the Media narrative is manipulated.

Of course, Humans are animals, but we never refer to ourselves as such. That would be the same as admitting we pee and are predators. ‘We’ reserve that for what’s less than us.

For example, the Public, which means you and me, consider Victoria Nuland to be a pathetic yet somehow dangerous animal, and she’s got flies that buzz like F-16s (except the one that got shot down).

But animals that are not us are back in the news!

Unfortunately, that began with millions of dead fish in Greece. Now it’s about canned lion hunting profits under threat of extinction in South Africa.

Have no fear, it’s only the weekend. On Monday we’ll return to ‘normality’ with “Kill Russians” and “Kill Palestinians”.

It’s good to be Human… is it?

