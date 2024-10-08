Cogitation: Red & Blue Morality
Elections are made for those who own it. They do. We don't.
This week’s episode of the Uniparty reality series is called ‘Orgy Cannibal’. Our favourite politicians will be
elected selected, and stranded on the too-small Fisher Island. We’ll watch them devour each other after some hair-smelling and lovable Epstein anecdotes.
Unfortunately, slippers will never be crocodiles, so I’ll do a MacGuyver with this metaphorical snippet from an interesting director.
That was a segment from Gaspar Noé’s provocative ‘I Stand Alone’ (I recommend his ‘Enter the Void’ movie to ‘Trainspotting’ and ‘Requiem for a Dream’ fans).