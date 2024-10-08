This week’s episode of the Uniparty reality series is called ‘Orgy Cannibal’. Our favourite politicians will be elected selected, and stranded on the too-small Fisher Island. We’ll watch them devour each other after some hair-smelling and lovable Epstein anecdotes.

Unfortunately, slippers will never be crocodiles, so I’ll do a MacGuyver with this metaphorical snippet from an interesting director.

That was a segment from Gaspar Noé’s provocative ‘I Stand Alone’ (I recommend his ‘Enter the Void’ movie to ‘Trainspotting’ and ‘Requiem for a Dream’ fans).

