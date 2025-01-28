Most of you are Americans which makes this month's poll results interesting. There were a whopping 58 questions, so I'm thankful to the approximately 100 of you that participated.

There's facts resulting from a single question, and then there's my assessment of several answers into a context. Regarding the latter, you can create your own conclusion by viewing the full poll outcome.

I will include a few screenshots below.

WHAT I THINK YOU’RE THINKING

The greatest change in attitude is towards Trump and Israel.

Before Oct 7, 36% of you would never have believed that the solution to the Israeli/Palestinian situation is for Israel not to exist.

The narrative of Jews as the eternal victim has being damaged by the actions of Zionists. I believe that will ultimately result in a resurgence of Judaism fighting Zionism.

You seem more conservative (which is not that kind of crazy misreported by 'liberal' MSM). Voting for Trump was possibly considered as better than voting for the absence of a President (which Biden was). The downside is that you no longer have faith in Trump regarding issues such as improving living stands for regular folk, immigration, foreign policy, and his economic war with China.

Over 2024, I observed that Trump distancing in other comments sections, directly or through the absence of fervour - he's less trusted, and no longer the saviour. Maybe that's because politics being owned is more realised.

64% of you, which is more than I expected, think American politics is purchased by Zionists. Indirectly, with more people being atheists, its possible you also see the damage evangelists have done to the idea of democracy. Unfortunately, I never included other questions in that direction.

You were extremely divided on whether legacy billionaires, tech billionaires or politicians are the biggest internal enemy? Only three of you believed that we, the Public, are the most to blame. Doesn't mean I'm right, but I was one of the three because my conviction is that laziness and apathy are the biggest killers. As Hannah Arendt said, ""The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil."

The majority believe the USA is the world's primary warmonger. You don't trust its MSM, so much that a fair portion would rather watch the state channels of the countries you're told are your enemy, whilst wishing that their leaders were yours.

Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen are despised, and Ukraine is sadly screwed.

Who will ultimately save the USA? Revolution or BRICS are popular answers.

66% believe the world would be healthier without Facebook, and 18% without X. If you're still there, ask yourself why, without reasons such as easy communications with family - convenience is never excuse. However, leaving the Alphabet monopoly is more difficult.

89% expect the stock market to crash this decade.

I want readership appealing to both sexes, whereas only 25% of participants were women. Maybe that says something about men being more interested in politics, and thus dominating parliaments worldwide.

Your answers were not meant to be subject to my criticism yet I've made one exception - only 27 of you will receive free heroin when celebrating the extended screening of 'Trainspotting' at my hut in South Africa. Before accepting plane tickets, note that only one toilet will be made available.

The poll remains open because I chose Substack's "Forever" option over "1 Week" because I mistakenly though I could turn it off when I wanted. That was a lesson, amplified by most answers delivered within 24 hours. Thank you.

