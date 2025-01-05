Polls: What's Your Opinion on Everything?
Trump, Israel, war, immigration, abortion, money, aliens, 9/11 and more...
Consider this therapy, like screaming as hard as you can until you collapse. Purge yourself of idiot politicians, and photos of kids killed by war.
Do we have much in common, or are we a smiling basket of cracked eggs? Let's know our collective better through these polls. A 10-minute attention span is appreciated, but feel free to stop at any time.
Some options may seem similar but perception counts. However, when you're caught between hope and realism, choose realism. If two questions added together appear paradox, know that it's okay to have conflicting thoughts. This isn't about right or wrong, just understanding.
I'm sure you'll find the anonymous answers for many of the questions interesting too. I'll inform you when you can view the final results.
MEDIA
GLOBAL
MIDDLE EAST
EUROPE
RUSSIA & UKRAINE
ASIA
USA
ISSUES
PERSONAL
You made it to the final section! Thank you!
“Deeper than the deepest Cousteau would ever go
And higher than the heights of what we often think we know
Blessed she who clearly sees the wood for the trees
To obtain a bird's eye is to turn a blizzard to a breeze
I haven't felt the way I feel today
In so long, it's hard for me to specify
I'm beginning to notice how much this feels like a waking limb
Pins and needles
Nice to know you, goodbye
Nice to know you, to know you.”
We mustn’t let that "CHANGE STARTS WITH US" saying be so common it's not obeyed.
HAVE YOU…
