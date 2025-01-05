Consider this therapy, like screaming as hard as you can until you collapse. Purge yourself of idiot politicians, and photos of kids killed by war.

Do we have much in common, or are we a smiling basket of cracked eggs? Let's know our collective better through these polls. A 10-minute attention span is appreciated, but feel free to stop at any time.

Some options may seem similar but perception counts. However, when you're caught between hope and realism, choose realism. If two questions added together appear paradox, know that it's okay to have conflicting thoughts. This isn't about right or wrong, just understanding.

I'm sure you'll find the anonymous answers for many of the questions interesting too. I'll inform you when you can view the final results.

MEDIA

GLOBAL

The above poll was mistakenly set to 1 day, but the rest are for 1 month. Please continue.

MIDDLE EAST

EUROPE

RUSSIA & UKRAINE

ASIA

USA

ISSUES

PERSONAL

You made it to the final section! Thank you!

“Deeper than the deepest Cousteau would ever go

And higher than the heights of what we often think we know

Blessed she who clearly sees the wood for the trees

To obtain a bird's eye is to turn a blizzard to a breeze



I haven't felt the way I feel today

In so long, it's hard for me to specify

I'm beginning to notice how much this feels like a waking limb

Pins and needles



Nice to know you, goodbye

Nice to know you, to know you.” - ‘Nice to Know You’ song by Incubus

We mustn’t let that "CHANGE STARTS WITH US" saying be so common it's not obeyed.

HAVE YOU…

