Major developments (and explosions) in Ukraine as NATO continues escalation, seemingly deliberately wanting Russia to participate in the growing tit-for-tat. However, as is the nature of proxy wars, Ukrainians suffer the most. The endgame is unclear, though the hope for Western troops in Ukraine is an obvious factor.

Previously, I stated that the Russian response would likely also be symbolic. That has happened.

RETALIATION FOR ROSTOV

Today, December 21 2024, the Russian Defence Ministry stated:

“On 18 December 2024, the AFU launched a missile strike at the Kombinat Kamensky [chemical] enterprise in Rostov region by six U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and four Storm Shadow air-based cruise missiles from the territory of Ukraine. This morning, in response to the actions of the Kiev regime supported by Western countries, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by long-range precision weaponry at a command post of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Luch Design Bureau, which develops and manufactures Neptune missile systems and Olkha MLRS ground-based cruise missiles, as well as hit positions of a Patriot SAM system. The goals of the strike has been achieved. All the targets have been engaged.”

Notably, the strike on the “Security Service of Ukraine” was not for its assassination of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow on December 17 i.e. reply pending.

View sadly spectacular photos at The Kyiv Post.

RETALIATION FOR RYLSK (PENDING)

On December 20, 2024, Ukraine used American ATACM missiles against the Russian town of Rylsk in the Kursk oblast (province). Civilians were killed.

At the United Nations, Russian Representative Vasily Nebenzya stated: "Our response to this deliberate criminal attack on Russian civilians will come shortly."

THE GAME

It’s likely that the West has been building a stockpile of ATACM and Storm Shadow missiles in Ukraine. If so, that would mean that the main event has yet to happen. Ukraine may attempt something symbolically bigger, or even make another ground troop incursion into Russia.

Putin is strangely playing that game rather than ending it. The “fog of war” is apt though the uncatchy “fog of geopolitics” would be more accurate considering the greater confusion of more countries at play, and, in relation to Russia, particularly Turkey.

My apologies for rushing a post that deserves more attention. Simly, my data was ending.

