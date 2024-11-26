US Aegis Ashore BMD site at the Deveselu military base in Romania

“Tonight, the Romanian people cried out for peace. And they shouted very loudly.” - Călin Georgescu

I don’t know Călin Georgescu but his “surprise” win in the 1st round of the Romanian Presidential election is unsurprisingly accompanied by him being labelled as a Russian puppet, and calls for his TikTok success to be investigated as foreign interference.

The ranking of the political monster Callin Georgescu on the 1st place of the presidential elections is the biggest national security breach in recent history.” - as posted on RFI Romania (the Romanian language radio service of state-owned Radio France Internationale).

Simply, corrupt Romania has become a tool for the EU and NATO. It provides cheap labour, and is being used to takeover Moldova and Transnistria.

It’s natural that citizens aren’t comfortable with the presence of NATO’s Deveselu Military Base and the 5000 troops based there. Its 2200 acres includes two US camps and the US Navy’s Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense System. The repeated use of the term “strictly defensive” doesn’t erase the thought that it’s pointed at Russia on the opposite coast of the Black Sea (with Ukraine in between).

As an independent candidate, Georgescu’s promise to “Restore Romania’s dignity” is popular. When he cast his vote, which was ignored by all media, he stated that it was, “For the unjust, for the humiliated, for those who feel they do not matter and actually matter the most.”

But democracy doesn’t matter. The People are again “misguided” and “manipulated” into supporting another right-winger for standing against war and for national independence. Consequently, the USA will pursue human rights by attempting to squash Călin Georgescu. He’ll be feathered and tarred for not obeying the election narrative.

That election story included polls showing Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu (Social Democratic Party) and George Simion (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), both supporters of the incorporation of Moldova into Romania, as the lead candidates. However, they only came, respectively, 3rd and 4th.

Instead, Elena Lasconi (Save Romania Union), with her anti-corruption message, came 2nd. Notably, the town she was Mayor of received large funding from the EU, and she suddenly shifted from being a homophobe to supporting same-sex civil partnerships. She also supports NATO so expect her campaign to benefit from massive foreign interference support in the 2nd round of the Presidential election. Ironically, she’s described the current situation as “an existential fight for Romania’s democracy”.

The run-off for the Presidency will be held on December 8.

Basic facts are ignored in the following two reports but are necessary to understand the propaganda campaign. Especially note the barely concealed accusation by the BBC reporter when he ridiculously says that:

“By [Georgescu ] using a certain technique whereby all your social media accounts are linked, where certain key words used by your rivals, are a trigger message from you to them [the People].”

