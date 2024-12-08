Syria in new hands, Assad allegedly flees (and goes missing)
A quick update with article links and video.
THE IRONY
“Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED." - Donald Trump
ARTICLES
Erdogan sets Damascus as final target for “rebels” advancing in Syria
Syrian state TV airs video announcing ouster of Bashar al-Assad, release of all prisoners in jails
THE ROAD TO DAMASCUS
DAMASCUS FALLS
Keep updated:
Imagine if Trump had said: "Syria is a mess because once upon a time British resident, Bashar Assad, wouldn't obey us. It's also our empire nature to back fundamentalists and separatists, because that's the best way to split a country into parts, make them fight each other, and ensure those we sell weapons to become our allies. Yugoslavia was a great success, the EU and Sunnis are paying off, but Ukraine is failing so we should get out and quickly write its history. But let's stick with the news of the hour. It's funny that these Islamic Syrian radicals are helping keep our Jewish proxy in the game, and weaken Russia so we can have a third bash at taking over their economy. Oh, yeah, there's oil in Syria, and we've been pumping it. Guilt, hell no. We're American."