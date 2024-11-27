The letter that poisoned the Middle East
Lord Balfour's letter to Lord Rothschild for Zionism in 1917.
You’ve heard about it, but have you read it?
"Parents wonder why the streams are bitter, when they themselves have poisoned the fountain." - John Locke
Pay attention to the less obvious “nothing shall be done which may prejudice.. the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.”
Zionism isn’t Judaism, and I’m hoping my learned readers will use the comment section to give examples of the terrible things the Zionists did to the Jews.
"We want only the best of Jewish youth to come to us…only the educated to enter,.......the other Jews will have to stay where they are and face whatever fate awaits them. These millions of Jews are dust on the wheels of history and they may have to be blown away. We don’t want them pouring into Palestine. We don’t want Tel Aviv to become another low-grade ghetto.” Quote by Israel's future president Chaim Weizmann at the World Zionist conference in Zurich Switzerland 1937.
When Hitler took power, Jewish communities around the world worked to establish a boycott of German products. Zionists proposed a deal that the Nazi's agreed to in allowing a select number of rich and upper class Jews to emigrate to Palestine From 1933-1939, 60,000 German Jews left Germany for Palestine and this effectively also destroyed the Jewish proposed boycott of German goods. Hannah Arendt wrote "“anti-Semitism was an overwhelming force, and the Jews would either have to make use of it or be swallowed up by it. In expert hands [such as David Ben-Gurion & Co.] this ‘propelling force’…would be used in the same way that boiling water is used to produce steam power.” Zionism literally embraced Germany's attacks against Jews to promote the emigration of Jews to Palestine which had been failing miserably. Saving European Jews was not the Zionist priority and they attacked any Jewish group worldwide that was trying to save European Jews from the Nazi's.
On November 25,1940, the S.S. Patria was blown up by a Zionist terrorist group and killed 276 illegal Jewish immigrants at the port of Haifa. The British were not going to allow the disembarkment of the illegal Jewish immigrants in Palestine. The Zionists wanted to show the British that Jews cannot be restrained from entering their "country".
Zionist agents under the direction of the Mossad conducted a false flag terror campaign consisting of bombings of synagogue's and violence against Jewish neighborhoods in Arab countries in the early 1950's to force Jews in very established communities to flee to Palestine. Hundreds of thousands Arab Jews to fled to Israel and to the racism of European Jews. Yemen's Jewish refugees suffered an even greater horrific problem. Almost 5,000 Jewish babies, most of them Yemen Jewish babies. were kidnapped by Israeli authorities for medical testing. Nothing is known of what did become of those babies. Rumors still persist that they were used for illegal adoptions and trafficking.
The picture reminds me of Lewis Carroll's What the Tortoise Said to Achilles https://www.ditext.com/carroll/tortoise.html ... (apologies, I know that is off-topic) ... and thanks for posting the Balfour declaration, this is the first time I actually read it.