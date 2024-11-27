You’ve heard about it, but have you read it?

"Parents wonder why the streams are bitter, when they themselves have poisoned the fountain." - John Locke

Pay attention to the less obvious “nothing shall be done which may prejudice.. the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.”

Zionism isn’t Judaism, and I’m hoping my learned readers will use the comment section to give examples of the terrible things the Zionists did to the Jews.

Real Photo: Lord Rothschild displaying his full nobility.

