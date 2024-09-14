"Weakness is what brings ignorance, cheapness, racism, homophobia, desperation, cruelty, brutality, all these things that will keep a society chained to the ground, one foot nailed to the floor." - Henry Rollins

Volodymyr Zelensky is a shill president for economic interests that wage war against the well-being of Ukrainians.

He’s an opportunist given more power than his ability. Power breeds ego, making it hard to distinguish overloaded ego from sociopathy. That makes half the man muscle, and the other fragile, and thus the most dangerous type of denialist.

His most regular psychiatrists, the USA and the UK, have a lot of experience with foreign dictators. They build their self-belief, make promises that they will be there for the next session, and then pretend they don't know them when they get labelled as a serial killer.

When winning means losing…

Instead of admitting defeat, and making the best deal that gets the least of his countrymen killed, Zelensky's doubled-down on death. No, he's not to blame for fatalism not meaning victory. That's the fault of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi (who ‘he transferred’ to the UK), Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk (who he fired), and the half of his cabinet he got rid of this week.

No matter how many fingers he points away from the mirror, his defeats will keep coming. All the "Made in the USA" missiles will not stop that because he's running out of "Made in the UK' soldiers.

An example of this was pointed out by Moon of Alabama. The 152nd Mechanized Brigade has devolved into a jager brigade which is light infantry. "It is specialized in fighting in woods and marshes. It has no armored means. It has no tanks, no infantry fighting vehicles and no heavy artillery. All of what the 152nd once had as a mechanized units has been wasted in the incursion of Kursk."

Zelensky has failed to create a larger war wherein he's no longer a puppet but rather a partner with the puppet masters defeating the 'Red Scare' that’s threatening the life of 'global democracy'.

His ego may still overpower his survivalism but, so far, he hasn't given his apocalyptic all. He's shouted and scratched nuclear power stations, but he hasn't blown them up. Maybe he just needs more time.

When promises mean lies…

Zelensky was elected on the promise of peace, but went to war.

He made children live underground for months. He banned opposition political parties, critical media houses, and books. He chased millions of his countrymen out of his country.

He installs fear in millions of Russian-speaking Ukrainians. He arrests journalists and peace activists. He allows human beings to be stripped, beaten, painted and tied to street poles.

His blaming others is useless. The relatives of the dead, and the living still fighting in the hell he's helped forge, will not forgive him.

Although Zelensky refuses to admit this physical existence, his subconscious must be working on escape. Unfortunately, this war and its sufferers, will first experience madness.

KLITSCHKO, A ZELENSKY CHALLENGER

"The feeling between two fighters is profound. We go places where normal people don't go. You smell a man's blood, it smells like rust. You get into a clench, you feel his strength, you feel his desperation, he feels yours. You're sharing this" - Chris Eubank Sr.

I’ve no intention of viewing Sean Penn’s documentary about Zelensky because, in extraordinary achievement, even Western reviewers have given it a thumbs down.

In contrast is ‘[Vitali] Klitschko: More Than a Fight’, a must-see propaganda documentary. It’s co-directed by Kevin Macdonald (who made ‘The Mauritanian’ excellence) and Edgar Dubrovskiy (who was the cinematographer for ‘The Tinder Swindler’).

A FAMILIAR FACE

It’s been 8 months since I posted ‘Gonzalo Lira died in Ukraine (thank the United States of Approved Americans)’.

There’s been no news because real investigation, if it happens, requires the end of the war and the installation of a human rights government in Ukraine. I’m not going to hold my breath because my asphyxiation would probably make the Azov Battalion proud.

Lira’s unfair death may have been erased by his government during “twilight's last gleaming”, but Russia has “a wide scope for dreams and for life”. The photos doing the rounds this week are from Moscow’s support for the International Day of Journalist Solidarity.

Sure, good deeds go hand-in-hand with propaganda, but I was glad to see them because it means Lira’s not forgotten.

I remind you of the words of Maria Zakharova, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, on May 3:

“No one in the “civilised” West was touched by the tragedy of the American-Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira who was tortured to death in a Ukrainian prison. Nor does the West care a bit about purposeful murders of Russian journalists, war correspondents and public figures, which were perpetrated by the Kiev regime and its agents. They include Darya Dugina (Platonova), Vladlen Tatarsky (Maxim Fomin), Oleg Klokov, Rostislav Zhuravlev, Boris Maksudov and Semyon Yeryomin. We have not heard a word of condemnation or even human sympathy from officials in Washington, London and Brussels. These journalists were cruelly murdered, in some cases by terrorist methods. Specialised international organisations, such as UNESCO and the OSCE also maintain grave silence. They are diligently fulfilling the Western order for silence. This criminal indifference is determined by the connivance at neo-Nazi cutthroats in Ukraine. It has a direct consequence – the Kiev regime is not even trying to deny its atrocities but is openly bragging about them. It puts “ticks” marked “eliminated” in the “Mirotvorets” (Peacemaker) table against the names of those it has designated as its targets. Moreover, it is even announcing future murders of journalists. Nobody in the West pulls back the Kiev regime for this, not to mention denounces it. Instead, the West is giving it new multi-million and multi-billion tranches designed, in part, to suppress freedom of speech.”

FEATURE: GEORGIA

We don’t need another Ukraine!

Alongside the Black Sea, and on the Russian border, Georgia is the target of geopolitical struggle. As elections near, EU and US interference makes it especially challenging.

It’s difficult to gain insight into this beautiful and complicated country, but thankfully we have Sopo Japaridze’s substack. Her latest posts are English video discussions of the situation.

Georgia Elections 2024 Guide - Part 1: “This election will be both divisive and decisive. The stakes are incredibly high, with the outcome likely to shape Georgia's future direction on key issues, from foreign policy to domestic governance. As the political landscape becomes increasingly polarized, understanding the underlying dynamics and the perspectives of different parties is more important than ever. [This] episode will provide an introduction to Georgia's electoral system and political parties, setting the stage for the deeper discussions we'll have in the weeks to come. We'll also dive into the latest developments, including the ongoing debate in the Constitutional Court over whether the controversial foreign influence law is unconstitutional. Additionally, we'll discuss the recent scandal involving one of the leading NGOs opposing the government, Shame Movement, which initially planned to register under the law's directory but backtracked after a public outcry.”

Georgia Elections 2024 Guide - Part 2: “The Georgian government has announced plans to create a new fund for NGOs. This comes on the heels of controversy surrounding the ‘Transparency on Foreign Influence’ that targeted NGOs with foreign funding… There’s also Russian pressure on Abkhazia, a region central to Georgia's ongoing territorial conflict with Abkhazians and Russia. This pressure could have serious implications for the country’s national security, particularly as tensions flare up during the election season. The way this issue plays out could shape public opinion on foreign policy and Georgia’s relationship with both Russia and the West. Meanwhile, two U.S. congressional bills aim to keep Georgia on a Western path. One of them, the MEGOBARI Act, applies diplomatic and economic pressure to ensure Georgia remains committed to its Euro-Atlantic trajectory. The Georgian Dream government has expressed concern over this external influence, framing it as undue pressure from the U.S.”

