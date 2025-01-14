This past British Saturday, in Harry Potterish style, Ivor Caplin (66) was arrested at a train station.

He was trying to meet a boy (15) he had lengthy correspondence with. Unfortunately for him, the boy was actually a public sting operation by the oddly named Stop Stings.

Ivor Caplin is an ex-MP and all-round dick whose illustriously tainted career has interesting chronology:

Vice-Chair of Labour Friends of Israel 1997-2005. Strongly supported the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Defence Minister. Lobbyist for the private defence industry. Executive director of Haas Energy which aimed for oil concessions in Iraq. Ivor Caplin Consultancy since 2005 (client list unknown). Chair of Jewish Labour Movement 2018–19. Opposed Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn (who was taken down by the Jewish Lobby). Suspended from Labour Party in 2024 with the reason suspiciously kept secret, yet continued to fight for Labour positions in the media. Days before his arrest, was on GB News to criticise Elon Musk’s demand for an inquiry into grooming gangs which the latter claims are Moslem (which is possibly self-dealing of a different kind to all those above).

There will be another scandal, when it’s revealed why Caplin was kicked out of Labour, and why he was allowed to continue their view points in the Public eye.

Grooming gangs are a problem, and happen wherever there are humans. However, this situation will open another crack in Keir Starmer’s badly built government… and the fake economy it’s attempting to sell.

Regarding furthering the English language, this confluence of actions should be defined as a Caplin Conflict, the double-dealing self-service that afflicts the decisions of most politicians.

As a vlogger recently said, “Broken Britain”.

