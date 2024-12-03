The scariest movie was oddly made for British TV, but is appropriately from the ominous year, 1984. ‘Smile' and 'Scream' are only mouth gestures by Hollywood starlets in comparison to 'Threads' unraveling what it would be like for us to suffer a nuclear war.

This movie has continually popped into my head, and been a repeated response to other substackers and commentators this year. The latest dissident was Bill Astore and his 'How About A Winnable Nuclear Exchange?'.

Director Mick Jackson is unfortunately more well known for 'The Bodyguard' (with Whitney Houston), but he also made one of the most meaningful book adaptions, 'Tuesdays With Morrie'. The latter, a free movie, teaches us humanity. 'Threads' is a lesson in not supporting the inhumanity that controls us.

I can't make ‘Threads’ compulsory school viewing, so I’m asking you to watch and get others to do the same.

The trailer cannot do it justice but will later serve as your extra memory jogger.

