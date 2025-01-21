Notable orders by Donald Trump include:

Revocation of Biden’s order on addressing AI risks. USA withdrawal from the World Health Organization in 12 months. Restore freedom of speech and end federal censorship. Pardoned all Jan. 6 rioters/protestors (including those who used weapons). Declared national emergency at the border with a bunch of follow-up orders that have resulted in people having long-awaited legal appointments cancelled. Institution of a process “by which certain international cartels (the Cartels) and other organizations will be designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.” 90-day pause in foreign development assistance (which is sure to affect global media). Enforcement of the Death Penalty: “It is the policy of the United States to ensure that the laws that authorize capital punishment are respected and faithfully implemented, and to counteract the politicians and judges who subvert the law by obstructing and preventing the execution of capital sentences.” Rescinded orders promoting DEI and some rights for LGBTQ. “Putting America first in International environmental agreements”. Revoked Biden’s block of oil drilling in the Arctic, his target of 50% EV cars by 2030, and suspended offshore wind leasing, and sent letter to UN exiting the US from the Paris climate agreement. “Putting People over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California.” Delayed the closure of Tik Tok by 75 days, to give him time to try make a deal.

Is it the dawn of a new era for the United States of America? Or is it America being arrogant enough to be honest? The bigger question is who are the people choosing this direction for the USA?

Which item do you love the most, which do you hate the most? I’ve opened the comment section where I’ll answer first.

