Munich Security Conference 2025 (MSC) officially begins on Valentine's Day.

Contrary to conspiracy theory, it is not a speed dating app for military and propaganda backed neoliberalism. We know this because their website states that it "is the world's leading forum for debating INTERNATIONAL SECURITY policy."

This year’s quest is accepting and adapting to a multipolar world. Noble sub-goals are ensuring safeguards for AI and preventing disinformation.

This peaceful endeavour is amplified by its Institutional Partners which include the Atlantic Council, Chatman House, CFR, CSIS, ISS, Carnegie Corporation of New York, McKinsey & Company, and The Rockefeller Foundation.

The Gates Foundation will be there to ensure safer bullets for children in Africa, whilst Cargill and the Center on Global Energy Policy want food and oil extracted humanely.

Jens Stoltenberg, the recently retired Secretary General of NATO, will not become the Chair of the MSC on Sunday.

The Main Sponsors include scandal-free Bayer, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Meta, Microsoft, Open Society Foundations and Palantir. All signed a disclaimer stating they have no association with the American, British, French and German military.

Google is an Associate Partner.

American Media Partners are Politico, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy and YouTube.

The MSC is in good hands, guided by the Advisory Council which is made up of current and ex-bosses from Siemens Energy, Deutsche Bank, the Wilson Centre, and the Council on Foreign Relations; and former prime ministers and ministers from Germany, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Kenya, and the USA; and representatives from the European Union and United Nations. An exceptional inclusion is the former Minister of Foreign Affairs for Rwanda (which is the only country not at war for minerals in the Congo). This year's DEI position goes to the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

There are many more moral think tanks, corporations and countries participating, but listing their 200 conferences-on-the-side would distract from the main programme and give non-participants more information than they need.

Jens Stoltenberg, the recently retired Secretary General of NATO, will not become the Chair of the MSC on Sunday.

After 2024’s Munich Security Conference, wherein South Africa was well represented by its opposition party and private foreign policy advisors, the country got a Uniparty Government that delivered better marketing to the Public.

Maybe Argentina, Armenia, China, Georgia, Lebanon, Moldova, Nicaragua, Palestine, Panama, Romania, Serbia, Somaliland, Transnistria, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen will receive the same positive attention in 2025.

Jens Stoltenberg, the recently retired Secretary General of NATO, will not become the Chair of the MSC on Sunday.

