MORE PERFECT
Short videos laying a road to the U.S. Presidential Election with bricks of corruption and greed. Know your enemies!
Private Equity’s Ruthless Takeover of the Last Affordable Housing In America
Corporations Are Privatizing Tap Water & You're Paying the Price
I Tracked Down My Anonymous Landlord... Here's What Happened
SHORTS
The U.S. is exporting deadly banned pesticides to poor countries
Afghanistan's biggest megaprojects under construction in 2024
TRAVEL
DOCUMENTARIES
Investigating War Crimes in Gaza (best documentary this year!)
The Teenager Accused of Conspiring to Overthrow the Russian Government (with this article as sequel)
The Minister’s Millions: Dark Towers (Al Jazeera investigation)
Swansea Love Story (the hell of drugs and inequality in Wales)
INTERVIEWS
China vs America (Yanis Varoufakis on big tech, capitalism and techno-feudalism)
Why China is more democratic than we’re told (with Ben Norton)
How Israeli schools militarise children (interview with Nurit Peled-Elhanan)
Israeli General’s son: Why I rejected Zionism (interview with Miko Peled)
2024 MOVIE TRAILERS
’Total Trust’ (best documentary)
‘Skywalkers, A Love Story’ (best Netflix documentary)
‘Shōgun’ (best miniseries)
‘Slow Horses Season 4’ (best series)
‘Monkey Man’ (best action movie)
‘Red Rooms’ (best court room drama)
‘The Master and Margarita’ (best fantasy)
‘Late Night With the Devil’ (best thriller)
‘Molli and Max in the Future’ (best indie)
‘Hundreds of Beavers’ (most original)
‘The King Tide’ (helluva metaphor for human nature)
‘Ru’ (best child drama)
‘Fresh Kills’ (most underrated)
‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (DUMBEST!)
BONUS PODCASTS
How the US wages economic war on countries all around the world
