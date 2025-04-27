MOB VIOLENCE

I couldn’t verify the source of this AI video for Palestine because different people were credited, and their social media pages have been quickly deleted (I’m not on social media but can sometimes follow a link to suppression).

I couldn’t decide whether some copies I found were by people wanting to promote themselves or protest against this globally sanctioned horror. That made me unwilling to embed YouTube. Eventually, I found this clean copy on a Russian website.

At the video’s end, there’s the quote, "When suffering becomes a spectacle, humanity becomes the cost of the show." Is that Hannah Arendt? The recent burning of 16 travellers by Nigerian mob violence made Abdulrauf Aliyu mention her after he said:

“I watched the videos of that atrocity, and with each frame, my faith in humanity withered. There was not just violence—there was celebration. There was not just death – there was revelry. The sight of men, women, and even young adults cheering as human beings were burned alive did not depict a community responding to crime; it showcased a people fully embracing madness. What was once considered an extreme deviation from human decency has now become normalized. The erosion of empathy is the death knell of a society. When killing is reduced to entertainment, when suffering becomes a spectacle, we must ask ourselves: have we lost our humanity entirely?”

Do we relabel “mob violence” when, in the case of Israel, it involves the majority of a country?

DEATH TO APATHY, LIFE TO PALESTINE

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

Know Your Enemy is the most important lesson continually refused.

I’ve long been aware of wilful ignorance and cognitive dissonance, but the proxy wars in Palestine and Ukraine have been an education.

So many people, especially Americans and Europeans, and my wannabe American and European South Africans, support Palestine but condemn Russia. That belief requires the same lying propagandists to be truthful half the time.

Killing Palestinians, Syrians, Lebanese, Congolese, Ukrainians and Russians etc. is wrong. War for profit is always wrong. And it only happens because we allow it!

