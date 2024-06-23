Whilst I take a break from writing, particularly avoiding my country’s perverted new government, I’m sharing the brilliant work of others…

There’ll only be disaster from the implementation of the uniparty in the USA and South Africa. Unfortunately, the same has occurred in the UK where there’s no difference between the Tories and Labour.

The manipulating money of the super rich decides who rules the poor and middle class (who’re intentionally divided into hate groups thinking they chose to be liberal or conservative, free markerters or nationalists).

That becomes theater on July 4 when Keir Starmer, a fake Labour member, will be elected the new ‘leader’ of the UK.

THE LABOUR FILES

“Jeremy Corbyn’s surprise election as UK Labour leader in 2015 ignites a vicious internal war within the Party. The left flank has the people but the right flank has the power. The Labour Files, a massive leak of internal documents, reveal how Corbyn’s opponents within the party manoeuvered to disable him as the Labour leader – abandoning democracy in the process.” - Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera dug into a Labour Party leak of 500 gigabytes of data. It shows that Jeremy Corbyn, Labour’s popular leader, suffered a coup. That doubled as an attack against the British working class and Palestine.

It should have been the biggest story of 2022 but instead it whimpered and died. John McGregor, in his article ‘Nobody Cares About The Labour Files’ explains that

“The Labour Files is, or should be, a big story. Al Jazeera is a global mainstream, state-backed media outlet, and the corruption and collusion it has exposed across state institutions, mainstream media, and the Labour Party apparatus is extraordinary. Whilst dedicated independent media have uncovered and analyzed much of the anti-Corbyn campaign, both internal and external to the Labor Party, Al Jazeera’s leaked documents give it far greater insight. Instead, there has been little comment from the British media. It is perhaps not too surprising that the same media outlets that worked with Labour insiders to topple Corbyn don’t want to report on their own efforts. A 2019 BBC Panorama special was key to cementing in the media narrative allegations of institutional anti-Semitism against the Labour Party under Corbyn. Corbyn was suspended from the Labour Party for claiming that the scale of the anti Semitism problem was exaggerated for political reasons by his opponents and the media. Notwithstanding the various investigations into the Labour Party, including the Forde investigation that confirmed accusations of anti-Semitism had been weaponized within the party, current Labour leader Keir Starmer has not restored the whip to Corbyn.”

The ‘untouchable’ sting in the tail is the description “weaponised anti-Semitism”.

Al Jazeera is not anti-Semitic for sharing fake anti-Semitism supporting Zionism. Neither am I.

Many beautiful Jewish people in the UK supported Jeremy Corbyn, and some are protest voting for Andrew Feinstein, a South African born Jew, who is running against Keir Starmer.

The majority may blow with the wind but there are good folk who educate themselves, and stand against being told who to follow, where to go and when to shut-up.

IDIOTS

Before you watch the Labour Files, note Zionist Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and incoming Zionist Prime Minister Keir Starmer in anti-honest, anti-intelligent, anti-glorious electioneering that will still get them the majority of the country’s stupid votes.

THE LABOUR FILES DOCUSERIES

If you prefer podcasts, download parts one, two, three and four.

EXTRA

‘The Labour Files’ could be considered a continuation to ‘Sharing the banned undercover investigative docuseries into the Jewish lobby in the USA’.

