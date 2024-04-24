How the world works, and how it doesn't, and why we're getting poorer
My favourite chat of the past year was likeable and informative, shared between trader Gary Stevenson and Aaron Bastani (Novara Media).
Don’t push play on the VIDEO BELOW until you’re in an environment to ABSORB IT. This is one of the most important conversations you’ll hear. It’ll help you understand our world.
I cut down on viewing war analyses and news commentaries in order to evolve my opinion with new voices.
I instantly liked the Novara Media channel (even though we sometimes disagree). The precious gift they gave me was the best interview of the past year.
Host Aaron Bastani interviewed Gary Stevenson, a lad from a poor family and neighbourhood who became a trader millionaire, and retired at age 27 to become an anti-inequality activist.
Straight-talking Stevenson may use his United Kingdom as example, but what happens in the UK affects global economics. Furthermore, the flow of money from the poor and middle class to the rich is excessive in my beloved South Africa where half of all young adults are unemployed, and many of those with higher education only qualify for terrible jobs.
This interview is fascinating and educational. Find the time to enjoy without distraction - appreciate as I did! After you do, find more great links below the video.
You can watch Gary Stevenson’s earlier interview, ‘The Plan Is To Make You Permanently Poorer’, and the short movie, ‘Life Out of Balance’.
Mike, thanks for posting this. Initially, I looked at the length of the interview and wasn't sure I was willing to commit so much time, but thought I'd watch to the first 10 or 15 minutes. I watched it all the way through and ordered his book. Lot's of powerful quotes, observations and stories and his spot-on warning. I was especially hit by how, as his wealth was rocketing, he bought a flat, had everything removed and slept on a mattress on the concrete floor. He learned the moral hollowing out cost of mega wealth.
His observation about the massive unearned, undeserved wealth of the wealthiest class and the dystopian, stripped bare future humanity has entered is spot on. As is his call for people to come together and remake our unjust society.
For anyone wondering whether to take the time to watch the full interview, I encourage you to take just 8 minutes to watch the short documentary "Life Out of Balance" to get a sense of Gary Stevenson's story, warning and rallying call: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ6ZSgkxgFQ
I'll also post to my Substack. We need to spread this man's story and warning.
Again, thanks for the post.
Mike H is doing good! I am from a comfortably well-off family and I ended up homeless (until one last investment came through but that is going to run out in six months!), so I am like some kind of opposite example of the description of this 27-yr old guy!!!!# I am interested in Mike's new turn. So ---maybe I can find time to watch that video presentation. I have two eight-year old poor man's laptops to deploy for this exciting task once I find the right place and time for it. I purchased both my laptops soon after becoming roofed/housed, so you would think I am ready for anything the world can throw up at me, right? I mean with all this technology ... I also write what I call ECONO posts if anybody wants to try and wade through it. So long for now,......