Don’t push play on the VIDEO BELOW until you’re in an environment to ABSORB IT. This is one of the most important conversations you’ll hear. It’ll help you understand our world.

I cut down on viewing war analyses and news commentaries in order to evolve my opinion with new voices.

I instantly liked the Novara Media channel (even though we sometimes disagree). The precious gift they gave me was the best interview of the past year.

Host Aaron Bastani interviewed Gary Stevenson, a lad from a poor family and neighbourhood who became a trader millionaire, and retired at age 27 to become an anti-inequality activist.

Straight-talking Stevenson may use his United Kingdom as example, but what happens in the UK affects global economics. Furthermore, the flow of money from the poor and middle class to the rich is excessive in my beloved South Africa where half of all young adults are unemployed, and many of those with higher education only qualify for terrible jobs.

This interview is fascinating and educational. Find the time to enjoy without distraction - appreciate as I did! After you do, find more great links below the video.

You can watch Gary Stevenson’s earlier interview, ‘The Plan Is To Make You Permanently Poorer’, and the short movie, ‘Life Out of Balance’.

