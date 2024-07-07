"Why I'm embarrassed to be German."
Sabine Hossenfelder explains the ridiculous state and decline of Germany.
"If pigs could fly, then maybe they'd be more carbon friendly than aeroplanes."
I’m as sticky as gum to appreciating Sabine Hossenfelder’s dry humour, but not smart enough to fully appreciate her lessons in science. However, she delivered a rare political video which I 100% understand, and know you will too!
Absorb more sense from Sabine.
I was asking since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, what's wrong with Germany? How bovine Germans could possibly be not to get it that they are being so screwed?
What I simply don’t understand about Germany, the UK and my own country (the US) is why we threw our borders open to unrestrained immigration. It seems particularly bad in Europe because so many of the newcomers seem to be culturally unable to assimilate to the norms of their chosen society. .