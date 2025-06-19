Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)

Mike Hampton
1d

Foreign scifi:

Fish Story (Japan 2009)

2046 (Hong Kong, China 2004)

Alienoid & Alienoid: Return to the Future (Korea)

*

English Scifi:

Arrival (2016)

Another Earth (2011)

Mr Nobody (2009)

*

And indie scifi:

Moon (2009)

Coherence (2013)

The Man From Earth (2007)

Mike Hampton
1dEdited

I'll be offline until next month so let me kick-off the sharing...

My favourite English documentaries are:

Inside Job (2010)

Hypernormalisation (2016)

Blackfish (2013)

*

My favourite Foreign documentaries are extra difficult because it's harder to know what's real. However, these made me the most emotional:

The Cave (Syria 2019)

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Belgium set Congo 2024)

Edge of Democracy (Brazil 2019)

