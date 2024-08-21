Share this postYemen: The Third Frontierwww.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherYemen: The Third FrontierA fascinating short documentary introducing us to Yemen which is little known beyond its brave fight against ships allied with Israel against Palestine.Mike HamptonAug 21, 20248Share this postYemen: The Third Frontierwww.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareShareSubscribe8Share this postYemen: The Third Frontierwww.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
Thanks so much, Mike! Looking forward to watching it. Hoping to write a bit about Yemen in the coming weeks.
Interesting piece about a place that’s been in the news but about whom I knew nothing. They’re portrayed as a bunch of desert rats but really are so much more.