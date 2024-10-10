“Of things alive and things dead, I wish to know the first and live the rest.” - Burnt Sentiment Be careful where you look, ‘cause this post has mirrors…

THE ARRIVAL

The woman’s corpse lay sprawled like some adult’s forgotten doll. Her mouth, stained by scream, underlined her strained facial muscles and eyes that terror had mutilated into bloated orbs.

Her ripped clothing exposed flesh from torso to thighs, the red of blood claiming her skin to a race of its own. Her left breast sat firm, perfect and dishonest. Her right breast testified reality, or rather the ragged hole where her nipple had been did. Teeth marks on the rest of her breast lent evidence to how it had been enjoyed.

Most tributaries ran from the wound to the cliff that descended into her belly. Here, a fire had been lit for the intestines were blackened and fused together. The smile slit from side to side, widened by her betraying spine that had arched backwards and locked in death… or breakage.

The small room resonated her pain. The crusted pipes leaked dirty tears onto the grimy floor. The tiny, high punched windows were shuttered with mouldy wood and rusted nine-inch nails. The gaps they offered were without hope for the light entered grey with indifference and vanished. It was a room that invited no guests but victims of its own kind.

Splotches deepened the floor, blacker on black, wettest beside the corpse and her deliverance which had ended upright in the most shadow infested corner.

The cocoon throbbed and bled. Inside, the worm wormed...

THE ASCENSION

Its adoptive parents were religious about child abuse, and dressed up on Sundays to attend the same church it had hatched in.

The worm grew into an obedient child that only burnt 6 of the neighbourhood’s pets when no one was watching.

Teen worm got good grades, so no one suspected it was responsible for the girls locker room videos; their gossip, breasts, armpit hair and tampons uploaded to the internet.

It became a star athlete, pissed on the faces of 6 team members it had sex with, and went on to Harvard.

There, it could be more itself; it hated everybody, but got away with openly hating gays, Russians and Palestinians because it was in fashion.

It marched for abortion whilst starting the first website for live-streaming abortions, and the shaming of the women who cried thick tears like sperm.

It graduated as a lawyer, and killed 6 innocent clients.

THE ANTICHRIST

The maths is done, the Worm is ready, and you'll be voting for It on November 5.

Burning the American Flag

The AntiChrist they pretend not to see when looking in the mirror.

Today, I'm not a writer, just a dark cloud. I'm wishing Marilyn Manson's black wings would again flap in the face of the USA.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Americans needed someone to blame. They chose a singer instead of themselves, just like the Jewish Sanhedrin did to a man with brown eyes, brown hair and brown skin who could walk on water. That was 2,000 years ago in a place we know as Israel Palestine. They dumped their sins on one man, gave him to the Americans Romans who crucified him, and then everyone carried on sinning, with their get-out-of-hell-forgiveness card - it’s been a helluva 2024 for that amnesty.

Marilyn Manson was The Reflecting God that America would pretend not to see in the mirror.

Manson taught that parents, politicians and advertisements were problems, and that authority is hypocrisy. A generation of rock 'n roll rebels got anti-educated.

This shrouded morning, cogitating on the coming election, I felt the urge to find Manson's lyrics on the futility of fake elections, the danger of fake religion, and the hate and propaganda that fuel them.

Target Audience (Narcissus Narcosis):

Sorry your Sunday smiles are rusty nails and your crucifixion commercials failed I see all the young believers, your target audience I see all the old deceivers, we all just sing their song

Burning Flag:

You can point your gun at me and hope it will go away If God was alive, he would hate you, anyway My right wing is flapping, the left one is grey Let's hear it for the kids, but nothing they say They gyrate and G-rate on Election Day We got our ABC's and our F-U-C-K We are all just stars and we're waiting We are all just scarred and we're hating We are all just stars on your burning flag.

President Dead:

This is for the People, they want You (getting high on violence, baby) President Dead is clueless, and he's caught in a headlight, police-state God, and his skull is stained glass Incubated and jet set, the bitter thinkers buy their tickets to go find God like a piggy in a fair And we don't wanna live forever, and we know that suffering is so much better

The Reflecting God:

I went to God just to see, and I was looking at me, yeah Saw heaven and hell were lies When I'm God, everyone dies Scar, can you feel my power? Shoot here, and the world gets smaller Scar, scar, can you feel my power? One shot, and the world gets smaller

I realise the last was about self-empowerment, but the words fit my theme, and double as metaphor for American foreign policy. And I’m doing everything I can to blaspheme for the coming holy day at month end, and the ridiculous one the week after.

The majority of humans need checks and balances against Power lest they become fully subjugated. Their conformity requires non-conformity - they need sub-cultures and youthful authority haters to make rebel Gods who’ll fight politicians doing wrong and telling us it’s the right thing to do.

I'm scared that Pathocracy no longer needs a diversionary AntiChrist because human rights are already lost, and most are happiest when stupid. Stupidity is the biggest insanity. Insanity is our Devil.

Dystopia, not Marilyn Manson, is currently Lord. God bless the U.S.A.

"No, Mom. I never said my prayers, never once. They scared me." - Longlegs

Building an electorate in a drugged-up, shot-up, war-profiteering, bank-worshipping, super-sized, fat-bursting, consumer-consuming, god-less and self-ish America [say it three times, quickly, so you’re a be-lie-ver).

Now listen to the spoken-word intro, so you know everything I list isn’t your fault, it’s the drugs fault, and their drugs love you..

Don’t love the kids, brainwash them. Make them say the anthem everyday, make them worship the flag and the soldier. When they get angry, give them guns, and send them to church school.

Of course, it’s your fault. And this isn’t your redemption day.

‘Disposable Teens’:

"I wanna thank you Mom, I wanna thank you Dad, for bringing this fucking world to a bitter end I never really hated the one true God, but the God of the people I hated."

I may be as depressed as a dog without another dog in this wicked world wild, but all unworthy authority ends in violence.

‘Get Your Gunn’:

I eat innocent meat

The housewife, I will beat

The pro-life, I will kill

What you won't do, I will I bash myself to sleep

What you sow, I will reap

I scar myself, you see

I wish I wasn't me I am the little stick

You stir me into shit

I hate, therefore I am

Goddamn your righteous hand Pseudo-morals work real well

On the talk shows for the weak (goddamn)

Selective judgment, good guy badges

Don't mean a fuck to me (goddamn) I throw a little fit

I slit my teenage wrists

The most that I can learn

is in records that you burn I am the VHS,

record me with your fist

Want me to save the world,

I'm just a little girl.. Get your gun…

We're absolutely committed to generational rebirth and slavery and destruction and rebirth and slavery and destruction, as we are to erasing memory.

Pain always overloads, and we “kill ourselves to make everybody pay.” Then we become painkillers activists.

I don't know if I can open up I'm aggressive aggressive, and the past is over Now passive seems so pathetic. - ‘The Mephistopheles of Los Angeles’

Considering recent assassination attempts of oranges, it's fitting that I almost close with-

…or maybe with a conversational religious lesson…

…or just keep at it until you listen…

Reflections on the ‘New World Order’

H.G. Wells, the writer famous for 'The War of the Worlds', published 'The New World Order' in 1940. He said that:

"Countless people… will hate the new world order, be rendered unhappy by frustration of their passions and ambitions through its advent, and will die protesting against it."

We didn't listen to him, nor Aldous Huxley and George Orwell.

We're just better at conforming than listening, which makes Thucydides relevant. He defined the USA’s ‘rules based order’ 2,400 years ago:

"The strong do what they will; the weak suffer what they must."

H.G. Wells, Thucydides and my poem for the gullible:

Congregation of angels near the exit door,

a handful of devils in my pocket

There’s a name tag for Allah, one for Krishna too

Maybe they’re late or it’s because Evangelists are so eager Take $200 at the start and build your own mind

What’s television like when you looking from the inside?

What’s religion like when it’s backed by a gun?

If I make myself God, I'll be just like you A is for AK, A is for A-bomb!

A is for ALL the times you’ve been wrong! Before the Government and Kings and all their lies

Before pyramids, condoms, hate and Galilee

Before definitions, faith and the electric chair,

walking on knives equalled walking minus idea That was when choice made us free.

The Black Parade

Hope you make it to the parties in the Congo, Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Lebanon and Palestine.

Don’t forget the morphine balloons, glass sweets, 666 tattoos, and day-after armageddon-it pills (‘cause you don’t want to give birth to a banker in your local church, and become my parable).

Thank you for unsubscribing. I warned you about the mirrors.

Now fuck off. In advance, America, happy Halloween.

