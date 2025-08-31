“Dark days await you because of what your dirty, treacherous [Israel] government has wrought.” - the revenge promise by Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council

Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi, other ministers, and military offers were assassinated by an Israeli airstrike on a flat in the capital Sana’a on Thursday, August 28.

This was confirmed by the Houthi government and Israel on Saturday evening. Details of the other casualties have not been provided.

Al-Rahwi’s father was assassinated in the 70s. He survived several attacks last decade, including Al-Qaeda blowing up his house. He did not survive the Israelis.

A photo of the strike can be seen here. It was the eleventh attack this year. Public utilities have mostly been targeted but, days before, Israel attacked the Presidential compound and other areas, killing 10 and wounding 90 (mostly civilians).

Yemen’s suffering has been long, as evidenced by the unsettling free BBC documentary about American and Al-Qaeda assassins sponsored by the UAE (and possibly the CIA).

France, the UK and the USA knowingly supplied weapons to the Saudis who used starvation as a tactic.

Two-thirds of Yemenese are food insecure. According to the UN, one in two children are severely malnourished. That’s on top of the over 10,000 children who were killed or maimed.

The Houthis have undoubtedly been degraded, but have remarkably held on more than Lebanon’s Hezbollah, who had more resources. Considering this video from last year, the Houthis will continue to resist.

Mohammed Ahmad Miftah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, has been assigned the duties of Prime Minister.

Please learn more about Yemen. Don’t forget them, like the Afghani, Lebanese, Sudanese, Sahrawi, Congolese, Burkinabe, Rohingya and Myanmar people…

© UNICEF Yemen: A doctor checks a child’s artificial limbs at a hospital in Aden.

Share