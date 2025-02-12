Thank you for being among the few who are anti-war!

Our world is finally changing, but we’re going to have to suffer so the kids in preschool have a better future. My best wishes to you. May you always have food in your belly, and never know the heat of a gun nor the cold of fear.

My escape from observing the dead is watching a daily movie or documentary that will enhance my education; gain understanding of another culture, or marvel at originality.

Watching a one-man horror show, or Afghani women fearing for their lives because they’re entering a song contest, is disturbing and necessary.

I’d love to make other people smarter and hate less too.

So I began MAGICAL INTERNATIONAL MOVIES even though I know most folk don’t care about anything but their own opinion, and want to skim-read articles to justify their anger about it. I’m imagining that toe jam is popular when I try get Americans and South Africans to watch subtitle movies

For all my smarts, I’m dumb posting movie lists, reviews and trailers. I know it will never be as popular as this SSDG but I don’t have ambition there, and I have somewhere to go after I’ve watched the latest dead body in Ukraine, Palestine or Sudan.

If I get to 100 subscribers, I’ll say “cool” and if it reaches 200, it’ll be “wow”. So, I’ll be less here whilst I get that going.

Plus I have my WICKED GHOSTS page where I post a poem or recommend a song bimonthly.

Have a question or opinion on anything? Tell me your favourite movie and documentary, or prediction on a current affair or country. I’ll respond over the next 24 hours.

If not, catch me in those other places, or see you later here. You can visit Hot Media everyday until then, or check out older but still relevant articles such as this, or confirm I’m real.

