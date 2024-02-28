Poll: When will the war in Ukraine end?
Two polls, and a reminder about Transnistria and Moldova.
I’m interested in your mood or assessment versus the latest sales pitch from the USA which is that Putin will keep conquering Europe until he’s stopped, or that WW3 is his endgame.
In contradiction, Mainstream Media (MSM) keep saying that the frontline between Russia and Ukraine hasn’t changed for the past year, and thus it’s a stale mate.
Receiving and holding both ideas is cognitive dissonance, but creating the idea is something else, something needing disruption with our thought.
I’m asking you, in two ways, when you think the war will end?
POLL #1
POLL #2
The following poll relates to territory and not issues such as NATO expansion and denazification. Note that Sumy and Kharviv are Ukraine’s oblasts/provinces on the border of Russia. Kalingrad is the Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania. I’ve included a link to Transnistria below the poll.
THE COLD WAR
Transnistria and Moldova are currently in the news. My previous posts provide backdrop.
I’ll be back on Sunday with a proper article.
For convenience sake, I referred to the war as Ukraine/Russo and not UK-USA/Russo. Transnistria, despite existing for 34 years, is shown as a spelling mistake by Substack! So are the words “denazification”, “exclave” and “oblast”. Header image credit to Gerd Altmann.
I know a nun in Ukrainian convent who told in me in 2022 that a reputable seer (staryets) prophesied that this war will last 3 years and 3 months. So, now we can watch and see how it goes.
Thanks for asking my opinion. I don't know much, but would've liked to say, Donetsk, Lugansk, Odessa and Transnistria' as a response to your second question; Of course, securing Donetsk and Lugansk is probably already understood by those looking ahead to the rest of the story, so that would've been and inclusive response. On the other hand, everyone involved is tired of the conflict, and they might settle for less, you never know.