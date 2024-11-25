A blitz of bullshitting media accompanied the decision of the USA and UK to launch ATACMS and Shadows at Russia. Less reported were new, major sanctions.

As band-aid for my failed intention to address all major propaganda events involving the Ukraine-Russo War USA-Russo War, I'm exhibiting The Atlantic Council (which would have made a living Edward Bernays proud).

I'm going to close with a whopper that's so blatant that even the most depressingly clear-minded of us have to raise our eyebrows. But first I'm going to build up tension in those dachshunds above your eyes, until they suffer separation anxiety.

These extracts are from two 'articles' posted on The Atlantic Council's website on 21 November 2024. I've given them honest titles.

THE USA'S INHERENT RIGHT TO MILITARY DOMINANCE IN ASIA, AND WHY A POORER EUROPE MUST USE PUBLIC FUNDS TO BUY MORE WEAPONS (FROM THE USA)

"Whatever the terms of a ceasefire, key to lasting peace... would mean NATO membership for Ukraine. Europe should encourage that outcome, but Trump may resist. If so, the European Union (EU) could step up by prioritizing Ukrainian EU membership, which includes the somewhat weaker Article 42.7 defense commitment. It should also deploy European troops to Ukraine post-conflict... to provide the majority of long-term military aid to Kyiv. Twenty-three of NATO’s thirty-two countries now meet the 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) defense spending goal. The Alliance... should also take the next big step. Chinese military... is challenging the United States’ traditional military dominance in East Asia. The United States must respond to maintain deterrence in that region. To help with that, Europe needs to backfill in its own region. To do this, NATO should agree to raise the 2 percent goal, perhaps to 3 percent of GDP by the end of the decade... Pledging it in advance could keep the United States in the Alliance. Trump could take credit while NATO gets stronger." - 'How Europe Can Save NATO', The Atlantic Council

WE'RE NOT EVIL, WE'RE JUST DESTROYING THE ECONOMY OF POOR COUNTRIES WHO TRADE WITH EVIL RUSSIA, AND HELPING THEM TO BUY MORE EXPENSIVE OIL FROM US

"The United States... imposing full blocking sanctions against 118 entities and individuals, including Gazprombank — the largest bank not previously sanctioned—and fifty other banks. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the branch of Treasury that administers financial sanctions) also issued a warning that noted the sanctions risks related to association with Russia’s System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS, a sort of Russian parallel to the SWIFT international banking messaging system)...This means any foreign financial institution doing business with Gazprombank may find themselves at risk of being sanctioned by the US government. Today’s action will likely send shock waves across the financial sector as well as the oil and gas industry as financial institutions and oil importers and exporters review... how much risk they’re willing to take on to continue buying cheap oil from Russia." - 'Expert Answers About NEW U.S. Sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank, The Atlantic Council

EYEFUCKINGRAISER

'Opinion: Ukraine Will Win' was the title in The Kyiv Post on November 24. Ironically, it was the first item under the Top News section, and "win" clearly referred to the USA, and meant the opposite for Ukraine. Proof for that began with the subheader, 'Ukraine is not a burden to the West but a valuable investment.'

"Ukraine has offered America a deal that Donald Trump can’t refuse. President Volodymyr Zelensky wants American businesses to invest in his country’s natural resources, worth $26 trillion. Zelensky also pledges that Ukraine’s military will help protect Europe’s security after the war [obviously Russia, North Korea, and China are going to declare war on Paris fashion]. Ideally, a Marshall Plan using $350 billion of frozen Russian assets will also help rebuild Ukraine, as will Westerners who partner with Ukraine’s resource, industrial, and technology sector, the Silicon Valley of Europe... Increasing US gas imports will also meet another Trump goal: dramatically reducing America’s trade deficit with Europe... For over a decade, China has quietly become one of the Ukraine's most prominent foreign investors. Kyiv will shut China out of future sales and development... By contrast, after Trump’s election, the Russians responded by escalating their murderous attacks on Ukrainian civilians... The West has been enormously generous to Ukraine and deserves to be rewarded and reimbursed for its military and humanitarian aid expenditures. Frankly, it’s the deal of the century."

If you're thinking that The Kyiv Post, the go-to source on Ukraine, is for Ukraine, think again.

“The Kyiv Post is a rarity on the Ukrainian media scene. It is a for-profit organization that is not owned by an oligarch… Donors who sponsored content produced by the Kyiv Post journalists included: the National Endowment for Democracy [CIA], Justice for Journalists Foundation, Reporters Without Borders (in 2019), the Danish government, NATO, and others.”

Maybe I’m lying ‘cause “in October 2023, The Kyiv Post was the first news organisations in Ukraine to be rated a perfect 100% content transparency and accuracy rating for journalism standards according to global rating platform News Guard.”

The writer of ‘Ukraine Will Win’ is Diane Francis whom Wikipedia describes as "a regular contributor to the Atlantic Council, New York Post, and the Kyiv Post. She is a broadcaster, speaker and author of ten books on Canadian socioeconomic subjects" and was "a distinguished professor at the Ted Rogers School of Management until 2018. She has been a media fellow at the World Economic Forum."

In August, also for the Kyiv Post, she wrote that:

"Ukrainian troops invaded and occupied a chunk of Russia in the Kursk Oblast. The fallout from this audacious military conquest – plus the siege of Crimea and a significant drone attack on Moscow – has rattled the enemy, cratered the Ruble, undermined Vladimir Putin, and triggered geopolitical repositioning. Putin loses support at home and status abroad because his military, his red lines, and his Armageddon bluffs no longer work... If Kamala Harris wins, the American election may bring more bad news for Putin. She will double down on supplying Ukraine with diplomatic and military firepower. And Joe Biden will remain US President for six more months, no matter who succeeds him." [I'm assuming my readers can tell me the twelve quibbles I have with those two paragraphs].

Her July prophecy was that:

"[Putin's] gigantic military is losing 1,000 soldiers per day, according to British estimates, and has made only tiny gains, failed to capture Kharkiv, and lost control over Crimea... Russia’s casualties are 'at least three times’ higher than Ukraine’s... British General Sir Roly Walker estimated that it would take five years for Moscow to win the war and that it would lose up to 1.8 million soldiers just to fully capture Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south... The arrival of F16s will allow Ukraine to impede Russian cruise missiles and hit targets more accurately."

Diane Francis's best book title is 'Why Canada and America Should Become One Country' (probably coincidental that she’s an American who moved to Canada, in the spirit of that EU politician who became President of Georgia). The book sequel is probably a choice between 'Why Europe and Ukraine Should Become One Country' or 'Why Europe Should be Happy to Go to War for America'. 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' was unfortunately stolen by Nostradamus in 1984 1964.

On the About page of her substack, the usage of caps her own, she name-drops and humbly described herself with:

"ANNE APPLEBAUM is a subscriber because of Diane's 'insightful writing.' COLUMBIA U PROFESSOR: 'She is the most geopolitically and geo-economically savvy journalist in the Western world.' Substack bestseller read in 106 countries."

If you're the type of realist who thinks people making money any way they can in a capitalist world is understandable, then consider that Diane Francis is also proud of her propaganda. On her About page, she's promoting herself with samples of her work. One begins with:

"Russia and Iran perpetrated the October 7 massacre, which was also Putin’s birthday. Now on its anniversary, they hurtle toward financial ruin, a welcome development but small comfort to their millions of victims in Israel."

Unluckily for us meagre citizens, her substack posts are only for paid subscribers, but she can take comfort in making me regret having written 'Israel: The Downfall'.

The composers of The Atlantic website pieces remind me of Professor Phillips Payson O’Brien's war 'optimism'.

Diane Francis is another wannabe demon. The Devil has no interest in possessing her when Victoria Nuland's body has the better curves.

MURDER THEY WROTE

Journalists and think tankers.

Soldiers for Empire.

Instead of ink, they use the money of warmongers to form words calling for this era of Slavic death to be extended.

Their narration for war is killing…

* * * * * *

BATTLEGROUND UPDATE

Where those 1.8 million Russians are supposedly dying…

