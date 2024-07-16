I dedicate this post to those who believe Putin was involved in a fake assassination attempt of Donald Trump so that he could win the war against NATO. Someone has to care about you :)

THEIR CONTROL OF OUR MINDS

It’s mistake to think that propaganda is only falsehood. It can be bias using facts to mislead.

There are documentaries that run in between being lies and worthiness e.g., ‘Winter on Fire’ presented false devils in Ukraine but was an amazing testimony to the bravery of fellow misguided citizens fighting for a better life.

It’s possible that Idi Amin was a great guy to drink beer with, Hitler made applause-worthy speeches at kids’ birthday parties, and Margaret Thatcher was a demon in bed. But only mentioning that would be excluding a lot for the sake of misleading context.

OUR CONTROL OF OUR MINDS

In this post’s title, I use ‘THEY’, and doubled-up with ‘THEIR’ in the first header. I don’t mean to be conspiratorial in this age of conspiracy. I’m referring to the Western propaganda media that we’ve grown up with.

Of course, the East grew up with theirs. We all have. Manipulative billionaires and politicians are a common curse, and the masses who fight among themselves are their spawn.

Today, I’m more concerned with Putin only being sold to us as the Devil when he’s more complicated than that. It’s possible he’s a better leader than “defenders of democracy” such as bullet-dodging Trump, braindead-Biden, anti-Semitism-weaponiser Starmer, I-will-always-be-a banker Macron, and Toadwart Trudeau. We’d never know if that were true or not if we only listened to Trump, Biden, Starmer, Macron and Trudeau.

Consequently, for the sake of hearing the other side, and because we should especially have our own minds whilst the West deploys missiles to Germany, I’m showing you a two-part documentary about Putin that is both propaganda (director Andrei Kondrashov has since become the boss of TASS and the chairman of CIS Information Council) and fact abundant.

It contains less sexy women than I’m accustomed to in a Moscow video (but the babooshka interview made up for it).

I expect that since Arte, BBC and PBS will never show this, and that it’s not on any of our streaming channels, that sanction-suffering Kondrashov (and Putin) will forgive me for sharing it without permission. It’d be awful if I were forced to retaliate by cancelling my Winter beach holiday in Sevastopol - that would surely hurt Russia more than being robbed of $300bn (and counting).

PUTIN - THE DOCUMENTARY

MORE VIEWING

Share