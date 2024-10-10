The meaning of life is enjoying the moment and the vividness of memory thereafter. Passion is medicine for our absurd existence in between exploding testicles and guaranteed death.

Living 52 years is like witnessing 1 sunrise. Being wise is knowing that, and living accordingly means purposely.

It is obvious that I need practice, because I am unhappy. Much of that as helplessness in the shadow of war, idiots, corruption, idiots, apathy, sociopaths, and the technology platforms that monopolise our lives whilst partnering with killers I despise.

My British, German, American and South African anti-education is a curriculum in not being selfish, and dealing with fear.

My best teachers should be Rwanda, Palestine, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, Russia, Ukraine, and the Congo. The biggest lessons from their war death is to live better, be kind and not wasteful.

Consequently, I will be more mindful to the snail on the wall and the frog in the grass. Maybe if I had done that before fireflies said goodbye, I would have learned how to be a light without heat.

I will take better care of my health and my words. I will eat less, and exercise. I will comment less but meaningfully. I will post major articles requiring greater study. I will not be distracted by wonderful subscriptions demanding my time instead of me deciding their time.

There will be 2 more posts within one day. Then we will meet less, but our relationship will evolve. Well, I must aim and hope.

Thank you, my dear readers, for the 31,000 views the past 10 days. Especially appreciative of those of you using your real names as torches against the darkness that wants to make us nothing.

Be well.

