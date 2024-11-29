The People of Lebanon have suffered too much for decades.

If you’d like to learn more about them in a way that delivers understanding and connection, please view the excellent ‘Anxious in Beirut’ which won the Golden Goblet Award for Best Documentary Film at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Al Jazeera provided a free edited version.

These English episodes of the One Armed Chef and the late Anthony Bourdain were heartfelt.

And Vice showed us how citizens were forced to use armed robbery to withdraw their own money from the banks.

If, like me, you’re a lover of foreign movies, please check your streaming service for some of my Lebanese favourites.

