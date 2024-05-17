I shared two videos with you which were received with extraordinary appreciation. I swelled with satisfaction that I haven’t felt for the consequences of my writing. Maybe ‘cause I momentarily never felt alone, knowing that some of you are dedicated enough to spend several hours understanding the machinery of our psychology and the conspiracies that play with us. That you already know how the world works yet were impressed owes massive credit to the people who created them.

Adam Curtis’s ‘Hypernormalisation’ was one of them (and a handful of you dug into his Russian ‘TraumaZone’ too). Before we watch his next feature about our servitude to corporate conspiracy, warmongers and our unambitious ego, here’s a short video of his. Consider it the ginger between your sushi - it cleans your mouth but has a sharp taste.

The other was ‘How the world works, and how it doesn't, and why we're getting poorer’. It was an interview by Aaron Bastani of Navaro Media with trader turned anti-inequality activist Gary Stevenson. As I said then, it’s the best of the year, and probably will still be when Dec 31 arrives.

Bastani recently did another great interview which I’m sure you will appreciate. It’s called ‘How Capitalism Makes You LESS Free’, and is with Eurosceptic and democratic socialist Grace Blakeley. Her latest book is ‘Vulture Capitalism: Corporate Crimes, Backdoor Bailouts, and the Death of Freedom’.

